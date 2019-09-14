Tobacco use is the number one cause of premature death in South Carolina and in the United States — it is the leading cause of cancer in our state.

The level of toxic exposure is deadly for both the smoker and those exposed to the smoke. According to the Surgeon General within 20 minutes after you smoke your last cigarette your body begins a series of changes that continue for years:

• 20 minutes after quitting your heart rate drops.

• 12 hours after quitting the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal.

• Two weeks to three months after quitting your heart attack risk begins to drop.

• Lung function improves one to nine months after your coughing and shortness of breath decrease.

• One year after quitting your stroke rate risk of coronary disease is half of that of smokers.

• Five years after quitting your stroke rate is reduced to that of non-smokers

• 15 years later quitting your risk of coronary heart disease is back to that of a non-smokers.

Nearly 7.8 million people smoke — today, 3.5 million students smoke.

THE 15 STEPS TO STOP USING TOBACCO:

PRAYER

Start every morning with a prayer. The Lord loves all of our prayers. All things area possible with God’s help. If you ask God to help you quit smoking. You will be able to quit smoking.

• Avoid temptations.

• Get rid of everything that reminds you of smoking.

Learn how to quit. Keep busy If you have a sudden craving: deep breathing, grape juice, mouth wash…..PRAY

“Nothing is impossible with God.”

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Margaret-Brackett-1.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist