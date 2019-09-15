POMARIA — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pomaria, partnered with Trinity Lutheran Church, Georgetown, for a second year helping needy families recover from floods and hurricanes.

The team left Pomaria Sunday, July 7 and returned Thursday, July 11 — they completed seven projects during the week. With the help of City Administrator Angela Rambo, Community Liaison Tracy Gibson and members of Trinity Lutheran Church, families were identified with the greatest need in this coastal community. Local businesses and churches supported the group’s work by providing meals and discounted building materials. Building handicap ramps, porches, and steps; replacing fences and clearing fence lines; cleaning up yards; and repairing roofs were some of the projects completed.

“The folks at Trinity Lutheran went above and beyond to make sure all of our needs were met. Especially the food,” said Christ Justice, who led devotions each morning. “Working together to make a difference in a few people’s lives was the ultimate goal.”

Several of the young people returned from last year’s team to again help neighbors in need.

“I never really thought it would be so fun to come and work on people’s houses in 100-degree weather, but I’m so ready to head back and meet new people. God blessed us with a wonderful journey, and I’m ready for the next one,” said Wil Johnson, who also participated last year.

Whether the projects were large or small, the completed product met the approval of all those who were helped.

“Living conditions and surroundings were improved lifting the heart and souls of those served to a level of joy and hope,” said Greg Martin, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“Ultimately and finally, it is about ‘God’s Work, Our Hands’. Did we do everything we could have in Georgetown? Absolutely not! However, God does not call us to do it all: He calls us to start and do something,” said Pastor Arden Hallman of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Other repairs made included building new porches for homes. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2409-1-.jpg Other repairs made included building new porches for homes. Courtesy photo Volunteers work together to put up a new fence. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2370.jpg Volunteers work together to put up a new fence. Courtesy photo Volunteers worked on various projects including building handicap accessible ramps. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2393.jpg Volunteers worked on various projects including building handicap accessible ramps. Courtesy photo Members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church partnered up with Trinity Lutheran Church for a second year helping needy families recover from floods and hurricanes. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_P7070004.jpg Members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church partnered up with Trinity Lutheran Church for a second year helping needy families recover from floods and hurricanes. Courtesy photo