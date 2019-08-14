In my last Ask Bruce column, I discussed several issues facing rural hospitals today. I discussed the fact that one out of five rural hospitals are at risk of closing. I addressed the effects (positive and negative) around mergers into health care systems. I discussed the increased liability limits proposed and passed by the South Carolina lawmakers that ultimately increases financial risks for rural hospitals like NCMH. I also addressed the issue with rural hospitals having to close Obstetric (OB) Units due to lower volumes, lower reimbursements, and unavailability of physicians and professional nursing staff. Finally, I addressed in my last column the need for Newberry Hospital (NCMH) to be financially stable to remain independent and successful.

Prior Ask Bruce columns, I have addressed our five pillars: (1) Quality, (2) Patient/Customer Satisfaction, (3) Strong and Respectful Employees, (4) Growth and (5) Financial Stability.

Today I want to address what the hospital must do going forward and what help we need from the community to achieve our mission and goals.

The Hospital MUST:

1. Continue to provide Quality, Infection Free, Safe care to all customers.

How do we measure our success with meeting this Quality MUST? We use many tools to measure quality metrics and standards at NCMH. We measure quality using core measure metrics reported to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on a monthly basis. These metrics are in areas such as OB, Emergency Department and Surgery. We measure infection rates on a monthly basis and NCMH has one of the lowest rates for infections in the state.

Groups like Leapfrog measures safety metrics in our hospital and we continue to score high.

2. Continue to be the leader in Patient/Customer Satisfaction.

How do we measure Patient/Customer Satisfaction? NCMH uses an outside group, Press Ganey, to oversee the survey process for customer satisfaction in our Inpatient Areas, our Emergency Department and our Ambulatory Surgery areas. These survey results sent to CMS determine reimbursement adjustments for the hospital in each area.

Along with my column, is our most recent results for this survey. You will note that each area for the past month was green reflecting that score was over the 90th percentile. This is virtually unheard of in hospitals today. We should be very proud of this accomplishment.

3. Continue to provide an environment at NCMH, where the best employees want to work.

How do we measure our success on providing this to our employees? Every two years, the employees participate in an extensive Employee Engagement Survey coordinated by an outside national company. The results and comments go directly to this company and then the hospital receives a summary report regarding the employee’s perception of NCMH as a place to work. We then develop an action plan to continue to improve their work environment.

4. Continue to grow but remain financially stable.

How do we measure growth, meet the needs of the community, but make financially responsible decisions regarding services provided at NCMH?

Each month the Governing Board receives financial statements and volume statistics. The past twelve (12) months the hospital has seen declining margins due to lower volumes and lower reimbursement. Our hospital has to be able to balance the services provided at NCMH with the ability to deliver such services in a manner that is high quality but also financially prudent. We continue to recruit Primary Care physicians (Family Practice and Internal Medicine). We continue to evaluate services such as Podiatry and ENT to be performed at NCMH. As I stated in my last column, some tough decisions will continue to be made in the next year or so.

What Can the Community do?

1. Our community must utilize the local hospital for services provided in Newberry.

I understand not all services can be provided at NCMH. We should not try to perform any specialty services that cannot be delivered in a safe, quality, financially prudent approach. However, our county residents should utilize the services that we can provide in NCMH. This hospital is County owned and provides many services that any small community, like Newberry, would love to have available to them. Recognizing you have a choice, we believe the Quality, the Customer Service, and the great physicians and employees meet or exceed any of the larger hospitals that you would need to leave town. GIVE US A CHANCE! Ask your physician to have the physical therapy, lab work, surgery, or x-ray at NCMH.

2. Our Community must recognize this hospital has changed in the past ten years in many ways.

I continue to hear County Residents state, “I would not go to NCMH because I had a bad experience a few years back.” When tracked back that may have been 7 to 10 years ago. “I have talked to several people in my neighborhood or church and they would never go to NCMH.” Again when tracked back (if possible) it was several years ago or maybe incorrect information.

If you have a perceived issue while receiving care at NCMH, LET US KNOW! We take all concerns seriously and we will follow-up with you on your concerns. If you go to another facility and we never hear from you about your concerns, we cannot research your concern or correct it if there is a problem.

As you can see from the attached chart, Newberry County Memorial Hospital provides a very high level of care in a compassionate way. Please help NCMH keep this county hospital financially stable to continue these services in your own county. We will continue to work to improve every day and make you proud of your local hospital.

