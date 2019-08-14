NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Electric Cooperative held their fourth annual Shred Day event on Wednesday — with about 100 cars coming through with documents to shred and donations to give.

“This is our fourth anniversary of doing this, we have Shred360 out here shredding documents for people — for a donation for the charity of choice this year, Chapin We Care Center. People can come in and pull-up, don’t have to get out of their vehicles, Shred360 — two vehicles, four guys out there — they’ll unload their car, dump their documents into a bin, and will start shredding. They can then pull around and if they wanna give a donation to We Care, we are willing to accept that donation for them,” said Keith Avery, president and CEO of NEC.

Avery said on average it would take about 10 minutes for people to come through, and by doing so they got rid of a lot of documents they wouldn’t want out there.

“Helps people from a personal security stand point, and it benefits a great charity,” he said.

When it comes to the documents, Avery said the Shred360 trucks can shred it all — up to a three-ring binder.

Debra Shaw, vice president of Member, Public and Government Relations, said Shred Day has increased every year, and this year was no different — because of that they brought in two Shred360 trucks.

“It started about 9:30 a.m. with the first vehicle at the gate,” Shaw said.

NEC, along with Shred360 and Smith Cleaning partnered up for this event. Shaw said Smith Cleaning provided lunch for their workers, and the folks at Chapin We Care Center.

During the event, Shaw said almost everyone donated to the Chapin We Care Center — which works with families and individuals in the community who are facing emergencies and trying to meet their basic living needs.

“It has been amazing, people have been very generous, only a few people have not given, and those who have are glad to do so. Most of them say it is great to have the opportunity and they appreciate being able to shred the documents. The shredding is free, so they love the fact they can donate items,” Shaw said.

Alecia Klauk, executive director of Chapin We Care Center, said they have been working with NEC for years.

“They are one of the vendors we pay client’s utility bills for, just this past year I think it was somewhere around $28,000 that we paid on behalf of clients,” she said.

When it comes to the donations they requested, Klauk said those basic pantry items are the things people need the most — shelf stable items like peanut butter, rice, grits.

“Those are the things people can use to get their needs met. Then paper products and toiletries, they are all desperately needed,” she said.

Chapin We Care Center serves Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties — Klauk added that 2/3 of clients come from Newberry County, the Peak, Pomaria, Little Mountain area.

“We are a Harvest Hope agency partner, we are on the Harvest Hope website, all the resource lists, United Way, we get a lot of referrals from Newberry DSS (Department of Social Services), Sister Care — a lot of agencies know we are ready to help,” she said.

Klauk added that donations were pretty steady during the Shred Day, and every single donation will be used.

“Summer is a tough time, clients have more needs — kids are not in school and don’t get free or reduced lunch, so needs go up and also donations go down during the summer,” she said.

If you were unable to get out to Shred Day to donate to Chapin We Care Center, and would like to, you have a couple of options. Shaw said they will happily take donations at the Co-op to take to Chapin We Care Center. Klauk said donations can be made on their website (chapinwecare.org) — there you can find other information, like how to volunteer.

If you do not have internet access, you can give Chapin We Care Center a call at 803-345-3244.

Keith Avery, president and CEO of NEC, shreds some of his own documents during Shred Day. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0728.jpg Keith Avery, president and CEO of NEC, shreds some of his own documents during Shred Day. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The workers with Shred360 helped unload cars, taking the documents out, allowing those coming through to stay in their vehicles. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0738.jpg The workers with Shred360 helped unload cars, taking the documents out, allowing those coming through to stay in their vehicles. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer This was the fourth annual Shred Day event, which not only gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of documents, but also donate to a local non-profit. This year’s non-profit was Chapin We Care Center. Left to right: Alecia Klauk, Keith Avery, Caleb Black, Debra, Wanda Shealy, Allston Lipscomb, Dianne Bannister. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0742.jpg This was the fourth annual Shred Day event, which not only gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of documents, but also donate to a local non-profit. This year’s non-profit was Chapin We Care Center. Left to right: Alecia Klauk, Keith Avery, Caleb Black, Debra, Wanda Shealy, Allston Lipscomb, Dianne Bannister. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Documents were shredded in one of the Shred360 trucks, which could even shred three-ring binders. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0746.jpg Documents were shredded in one of the Shred360 trucks, which could even shred three-ring binders. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com