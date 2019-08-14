Officially a Newberry resident

Around July 26, 2019, marked my fifth year at The Newberry Observer, and the fifth year of me moving to the area. However, when I moved up this way, I didn’t move to Newberry County, but to Joanna — a 20-minute commute to work.

Well, as of July 31, 2019, I officially became a Newberry County and a City of Newberry resident, as I have purchased a home in the City — thus officially becoming a Newberrian. Before we get into those details, we should back up about five years.

Five years ago, I was offered a job at The Newberry Observer as a staff writer. After I was offered the position, I was asked to begin in two weeks. Which of course was excellent news, but meant it was time to move — as I was living in Moncks Corner. For that two-week period I was looking for a place, with little to no luck unfortunately — and being about a year out of college, unable to buy a home. However, I gave my friend Hunter a call to see if he knew where I could find a place to rent. He looked, but also couldn’t find anything available at that time — and on such short notice. However, he made an offer, he happened to own the house next to his in Joanna and said I could rent from him. With only a 20-minute commute to Newberry, it was a no-brainer — I moved.

For the past five years, I worked in Newberry and I lived in Joanna — and a lot happened during that five-year span. Most readers know the big moments here at The Observer — promotion, awards, etc. — but in Joanna, well nothing too exciting on that front except acquiring a lot of stuff, and having a handful of roommates. However, after about five years, that 20-minute drive can get a bit tiring — especially when the convenience of living and working in the same community is right there!

December 2018 I got serious about looking for a place to live in Newberry.

With my budget in mind I began looking — hello Zillow app. I knew where my budget was, and what I could do, but I’m no realtor. I then enlisted the help of a familiar face here at the office — Stephanie Bilger with Linda Renwick Realty. So we talked, she knew what I wanted, we went to the first house but it just wasn’t what I was looking for. In fact, Stephanie told me something that day that holds true, and I’m paraphrasing here, “Once you walk into a house, you’ll just know it is the right home.”

We looked at another home, I thought it would be a good one — although I was hesitant. I spoke to the mortgage broker (Bob Graybill), but procrastinated and eventually that house went under contract with someone else.

Time went on, and I waited, waited, waited, then Stephanie gave me a call. She told me a house came on the market that she thought would be the right fit, was within my price range and had a lot of what I was looking for. Oh, I forgot to mention, she also told me that one day I’d get a call from her because she would know when the right house also came along.

And boy did the right house come along! This house was very close to the office, in my price range and had character and a history behind it. Before making any major decision such as this, I of course had to seek my advisor’s opinion — that would be my mom. I sent her pictures, and told her about the house.

She said go for it.

Honestly, I was already wanting the house when I pulled up! As Stephanie told me, “when you know, you know.”

There were a few signs that this was the house. For example, there were hydrangeas next to the garage — the most vivid blue hydrangeas I’ve ever seen. Significance you ask? My dad (who passed way in 2010) loved that flower, as does my mother and her mother did as well — their favorite hydrangea color, blue. There were a few other signs that the house was for me, but I’d say the hydrangeas were the biggest.

Stephanie, Bob and I moved quickly — very quickly — and we put an offer in on the house that night. The next day the owners sent a counter, and I accepted.

“Congratulations,” Stephanie said. I was on my way to be a home owner, with a closing date of July 31. Buying a home, as many of you already know, is an extremely stressful time! However, I got through it, signed all the documents at Wicker & Senn, PA and did what I needed to, and moved in the same day as the closing!

Moving in was a very interesting experience, my sister, Elizabeth, with my niece, Gwen, came down from North Carolina and her best friend, Amanda, brought Mom up from Moncks Corner. I also got some help via YoungLife from Amir and Dexter and my friend’s husband, Mr. Tarry, also came along.

It took a while, but with some heavy lifting (and minor electrical work thanks to Mr. Tarry) we got everything to the house. It probably helped that the weekend prior, my friend Sarah, Jason and his dad came over and we took some heavy furniture to the dump — and even more stuff to the Hospice Thrift Store in Clinton.

So now everything is moved in. I’m still unpacking and trying to figure out how to make the house mine. Every time I start unpacking in one room I realize I need to do something first — like give my bookcase a good scrubbing, or find a couch.

My brain will eventually get unscattered and I can start getting things straight. I hope!

However, one thing I did get done in short order was getting my new home blessed thanks to my friend, Pastor James Henricks (Summer Memorial Lutheran Church). Side note, his wife Christina makes amazing Figs-in-a-Blanket (no not pigs, figs).

My next few goals will to get everything organized and then I’ll start home improvement projects — like painting and taking out some carpet.

But for now, thank you to everyone who assisted in this process, from helping me move, to going to the dump, to rewiring, to bringing figs-in-a-blanket, to the blessing the home, to giving advice, to donating pots and pans, furniture and other household items, to bringing by food (there may have been a picnic in the living room) and coming to see the house.

Your generosity is enormous, and I appreciate every ounce of it!

Andrew Wigger Editor

Andrew Wigger is the Editor for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

