We hope that your summer is going well! We have been reviewing our services, programs, and events and have published a survey. We want to hear from you and what you think about the Chamber’s offerings, as well as learn your thoughts on what else the Chamber could offer for our partners. If you need a link to the survey, please contact us. We have received some great feedback thus far, but would like to hear from as many people as possible as we go forward.

This month’s Business After Hours is also a New Member Reception. Sponsored by Self Regional Health and hosted at their 2605 Kinard Street, Newberry, this event will feature some of the newest partners of the Chamber of Commerce. There will also be a Ribbon Cutting to reveal the newly renovated space that is part of Self Medical Group. Join us to meet with local business leaders and learn about services provided locally.

Your CBD Store will be moving to a larger location in downtown Newberry. You can find Wendy and her shop at 1114 Main Street on August 1.

Newberry Animal Hospital is now Pet Care of Newberry. A Ribbon Cutting will be held at their location at 436 Wilson Road, Newberry on August 8 at 5:00 p.m. to reveal the new business.

The August Business After Hours will be sponsored by Springfield Place/JF Hawkins and hosted at Springfield Place located at 2000 Springfield Circle in Newberry. The event is scheduled for August 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Join us for networking and great food and beverages.

Although fall is not here yet, it is on our radar. We took a break from golf last year, but we have scheduled this year’s Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament for October 30 at the Country Club of Newberry, with a noon start. All of the information is being finalized and will be published soon, but go ahead and save the date!

There are a few weeks of summer left, so if you need some input regarding things to do with the children before they go back to school, let us help. We have lots of resources to help you plan local outings with the family.

Contact us for additional information on any of the Chamber events and programs:

1209 Caldwell Street, downtown Newberry

803-276-4274

chamber@newberrycounty.org

Like us on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the Chamber, our members, and communities.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Michelle-Long.jpg

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist