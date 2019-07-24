NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently award registered nurse (Intensive Care Unit) Betty McDuffie with the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award.

The DAISY Award was established in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 of the auto-immune disease ITP. The family created the international award to thank nurses worldwide for the care they give each day.

Every quarter at NCMH nominations are taken from colleagues, peers and family members for the nurse they feel should receive the DAISY Award.

McDuffie has been with NCMH for 34 years, but before switching to nursing worked in the business office.

“I’ve always been interested in it (nursing) so I decided to go to nursing school, applied for the assistance they gave at the time and I received that. I went to Midlands Technical College, graduated in 1991, I was 38 when I went to school and then went on and got my bachelor’s degree from USC in 1994,” she said.

Receiving the award, according to McDuffie, was completely unexpected — it was also a special moment as she was nominated by friend and coworker Shine Ringer.

“That is very special, I’ve known Shine for a long time and work well with her, love her, didn’t expect anything like this,” McDuffie said.

Chief Nursing Officer Meg Davis said McDuffie was very deserving of the award.

“Betty has seen a lot of patients, she’s seen a lot of changes with healthcare and she has been able to provide the most phenomenal care to every single patient that comes through the doors for ICU — it was just an honor to award Betty with this — she’s very deserving. She’s juggled life, she’s juggled multiple jobs, family and done it well,” she said.

Davis added that McDuffie being nominated by a coworker speaks volumes of the relationships at NCMH.

“The fact that Betty was nominated by one of her co-workers is just another example or reason of why Newberry Hospital is doing so excellent in patient care when co-workers are nominating you. You have good working relationships and you’re all working in the best interest of the patient,” she said.

Moving forward in her career at NCMH, McDuffie hopes to continue to provide quality care to patients.

“Every patient is individual, we give them what they need as they progress through out unit so they can get better and get out of our unit,” she said.

Betty McDuffie, center, was nominated to receive the DAISY Award by coworker Shine Ringer, right. Every quarter NCMH receives nominations from peers, colleagues and family for the nurse they feel should receive the award. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_BettyDaisy2.jpg Betty McDuffie, center, was nominated to receive the DAISY Award by coworker Shine Ringer, right. Every quarter NCMH receives nominations from peers, colleagues and family for the nurse they feel should receive the award. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Intensive Care Unit nurse Betty McDuffie is the latest recipient of the DAISY Award. McDuffie has been with NCMH for the past 34 years. Pictured, left to right: CNO Meg Davis, Betty McDuffie, Shine Ringer and Kay Traylor. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_BettyDaisy1.jpg Intensive Care Unit nurse Betty McDuffie is the latest recipient of the DAISY Award. McDuffie has been with NCMH for the past 34 years. Pictured, left to right: CNO Meg Davis, Betty McDuffie, Shine Ringer and Kay Traylor. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com