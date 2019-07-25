NEWBERRY — Third reading was approved by Newberry County Council on a fee-in-lieu of Ad Valorem tax agreement between Newberry County and Big Gun Robotics on Wednesday.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, Big Gun Robotics is committing to new investments in Newberry County of approximately $3.7 million, and the creation of 16 new full-time jobs.

“In turn, the County would agree to a 20-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes schedule, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 382 mills, and certain Special Source Revenue Credits. These Credits would reduce scheduled fee payments by 35 percent for each of the first 10 years of the agreement term,” Adams said. “Additionally, the County committed to apply to the South Carolina Department of Commerce for $100,000 site enhancement grant to assist the company.”

Kyle Parker, counsel for Big Gun Robotics, said Big Gun Robotics has been in existence for six years, after taking over for an existing business that was going to leave Newberry County.

“These young guys (the owners), can’t tell you how proud I am of them. What they’ve been able to do over the last six years is incredible,” he said. “Their intent is to spend somewhere north of three million dollars in Newberry, and add 16 jobs for Newberry — all of which are over the mean average of wage for Newberry. Nothing but good things coming out of it.”

Parker revealed that Big Gun Robotics did not have to stay in Newberry, and were offered other incentives from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“Rather than picking up their entire operation and moving it there, these incentives for this agreement were just enough incentive to keep them here,” he said.

The third reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Steve Stockman seconded.

“We like the young guns at Big Gun Robotics here in Newberry County — thank y’all for all y’all do. The testament and fortitude to step up, at your age, and do what you all did, providing jobs for citizens of Newberry County. Those jobs y’all are providing do pay higher than the mean in the County — thank you for staying in Newberry County and not going elsewhere,” said Councilman Henry Livingston.

In other business, Council approved a bid from Rosenbauer, in the amount of $288,376, for the purchase of a rescue truck for Lake Murray Rescue Squad. The low bid was accepted after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilman Kirksey Koon seconded. This item was originally budgeted for $300,000.

Council also approved three companies for various contracts. The first was Rostan Solutions LLC for the debris monitoring and management services contract.

“To expedite and maximize federal reimbursement to the County for cleanup costs in the event of a natural disaster, FEMA requires that the County maintain current, openly-bid contracts for debris removal and disposal services, and the monitoring and management of these services,” Waldrop said.

Waldrop added that the companies that submitted a proposal were ranked by criteria, not by a fixed price. Rostan Solutions was approved after Rucker made a motion and Koon seconded.

Similar to the previous item, Council approved Southern Disaster Recovery for the debris removal and disposal services contract. Southern Disaster Recovery was approved after Johnny Mack Scurry made a motion and Reeder seconded.

Council approved WK Dickson for the airport consultant contract. This contract pertains to engineering services related to maintenance and improvements at the Newberry County Airport. This selected firm also provides services related to obtaining grant reimbursements through the FAA and the S.C. Aeronautics Commission.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com