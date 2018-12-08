Spring and summer camps: funny topic for December, right? But a great topic for Christmas shopping!

South Carolina 4-H and county 4-H programs offer numerous spring break and summer camp opportunities for youth ages 5-18. These camps vary in length: half day, multiple half day, whole day, multiple day, and overnight residential camps, offering an array of lessons on a wide variety of subject matter. We do our best to offer something for each of our age groups: Cloverbuds ages 5-8, Juniors ages 9-13, and Seniors ages 14-18. Here in Newberry, some of our standard camps are 4-H2O on Lake Murray and Camp WILD at Chester State Park. Some of our other various camps have included Forensics, Manners Matter, Babysitting Workshops, Dairy Boot Camp, Crocheting for Kids, Gardening, Kids in the Kitchen, and others. Many of these will make a return, but we will add others such as Survival Day Camp, as well. Stay tuned for a 2019 line up!

On the state level, there are the old favorites: 4-H Summer Camp at Camp Long in Aiken (June 16-20) and 4-H Summer Camp at Camp Cooper in Summerton (July 21-25). Both camps are for youth ages 7-14. Camp lasts from Sunday afternoon through Thursday, generally costing less than $300 per child. There are 120 spots at each location, so signing up early is important! That’s where this article comes in. Why not give your child/grandchild/niece/nephew and trip to 4-H Summer Camp for Christmas!

In addition to Summer Camps, SC 4-H also offers Jr. Teen Weekend at Camp Bob Cooper for 4-Hers ages 9-13 (February 8-10). Cost to attend is $115, but if you register by January 1 you can save $15! Activities will include projects various 4-H projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy lifestyles, livestock, and performing arts. The deadline to register is January 25, 2019.

Sr. Teen Weekend at Camp Bob Cooper is for 4-Hers ages 14-18 (March 1-30). Cost to attend is $115, but again, you can save $15 if you register by January 1. This weekend is designed to motivate teens to expand their 4-H knowledge and leadership skills. Youth will enjoy educational and recreational activities while building life skills and friendships that will last a lifetime. The deadline to register is February 15, 2019.

Other state level opportunities will include the Pinckney 4-H Leadership Conferences for middle and high schoolers, the 4-H Science Retreat at Clemson University, and SC 4-H Congress at Clemson University, the pinnacle event for SC 4-Hers!

For more information on these opportunities, including how to enroll for those open for registration, please contact Newberry County 4-H Agent Alana West at the Newberry Clemson Extension Office: awillin@clemson.edu or 803-276-1091 x142.

