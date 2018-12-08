NEWBERRY — This year’s winners from the Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Vacation Parade are:
Best Float: Moving Forward Ministries
Best Car: Livingston Service Center
Best Walking Group: Newberry County Coroner’s Office – Laura Kneece
Best Overall: Martin Street Beer Parlor.
“Congratulations to our winners this year, the Newberry Jaycees are thankful for all those that assisted, participated, and attended this years parade, especially including the City Police Department, the City Fire Department and The Newberry Observer. While the weather was pretty frightful, we hope everyone had an experience that was memorable and delightful,” said Joseph Berry, president of the Newberry Jaycees.
The Newberry ROTC led the parade while wearing Santa hats.
Performers from Munson’s Music give a show after the parade.
Santa Claus arrives at the end of the parade.
The Newberry Jaycees sit at a table while riding in the parade.
Members of the Newberry Jaycees wave to the crowd.
Martin Street Beer Parlor went all out with the Christmas Vacation theme.
Martin Street Beer Parlor decked out their golf cart.
AHSC, At Home Senior Care Plus toss out some candy canes.
The Newberry County Rescue Squad’s boat was decked out for the holidays.
Gaalon Luke, Miss Newberry 2019, waves to the crowd.
Members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop One wave hello as they brave the weather in the parade.
It wouldn’t be a parade without a classic car.
Dajiah Caldwell, Newberry High School’s 2018 Homecoming Queen, holds an umbrella as she rides in the parade.
Amir Cromer passed out candy canes to the little ones during the parade.
Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece walks her pups in the parade as Deputy Coroner Kevin Worley follows behind her.
Members of the Moving Forward Ministries filled their truck with suitcases for the Christmas Vacation theme.
Representative Rick Martin drives during the parade.