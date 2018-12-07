Using our gifts

Satan tries to make us think that our past will keep God from using us, but he is a liar.

God has given everyone of us gifts we need to serve Him. Each person has different gifts. They will not be the same as someone else’s, but God gave us the ones He knew we needed.

We should never say our gifts don’t matter. It takes each one of us to use the gifts God has given us. Each person can serve God in their own way. God never makes mistakes.

Some people welcome visitors to their church, some help in the church’s nursery. There are many ways to serve God. Praying for others, visiting the sick. Sometimes it’s the small things we do that means so much to others.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither of turning of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of first fruits of his creatures.” James 1: 17-18.

We need to ask God to help us use the gifts He has given us for His glory.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

