Make your life richer, happier and more abundant with prayer.

We ask God to give us complete knowledge of his will and give you spiritual wisdom and understanding. A person who prays to God can change the course of a nation. Together we can make a difference.

Let’s pray for America. We ask God to give us complete knowledge of his will and give us spiritual wisdom. May we be overflowing with gratitude. Salvation can be established in our faith. Rev. Pat Robertson believes God is at work in America today. He believes it is God’s will to perform miracles as we reach up to him and pledge for prayers for America today. May God bless You and answer every need in the days ahead.

May the blessings of today be the blessings we need the most.

Let’s PRAY FOR AMERICA!

Ask God to give you complete knowledge of his will and and to give spiritual guidance of his will and to give you spiritual wisdom and understanding.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

