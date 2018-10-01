Man Charged in Sexual Assault

Sneed - Sneed -

NEWBERRY — Zebediah James Sneed, 19, of 1221 Pope Street in Newberry was charged September 28 with criminal sexual conduct third degree.

On September 16, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to the emergency room at Newberry County Memorial Hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Officers interviewed the victim who stated that she had been sexually assaulted by Sneed while at 1221 Pope Street.

After an investigation was completed by investigators from the Newberry Police Department, the facts of the case were presented to a city judge and an arrest warrant was issued for Sneed’s arrest.

Sneed turned himself in at the Newberry County Detention Center on September 28. His bond has not yet been set.

