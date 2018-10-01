Wolves finish day two of the Jay Jennison Cup in ninth place

The Wolves shot four over 292 in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 17 over for the tournament. - Courtesy photo The Wolves shot four over 292 in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 17 over for the tournament. -

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Wolves took a step back in the third round, finishing in ninth place at the Jay Jennison Cup hosted by Flagler.

The Wolves shot four over 292 in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 17 over for the tournament. Ben Thompson provided the Wolves’ lowest score on the day, shooting one over, to finish tied for 14th at one over.

Newberry also got strong contributions from Tom Bueschges and Adrian Villiger as they finished tied for 26th after the third round shooting four over. Villiger shot plus three as Bueschges shot two under.

Harry Bolton shot plus three on the final day and finished tied for 44th, shooting plus eight. Rob Cull rounds out the Wolves competitors, shooting plus five on the final day. Cull was 20 over between the two days, finishing tied for 78th.

Barry finished on top, shooting 34 under for a score of 830. The score breaks a three-year record for lowest team score, previously held by West Florida with their score of 852.

The Wolves look ahead to the NCAA Division II National Preview at the Glade Spring Resort in Daniels W.V. Oct. 1-2.

The Wolves shot four over 292 in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 17 over for the tournament. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCJennisonCupDay2.jpg The Wolves shot four over 292 in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 17 over for the tournament. Courtesy photo