Fall fest to benefit scholarship fund

Fall Fest offered various Round Robins for juniors and adults. Participants were also able to watch college matches throughout the weekend. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Fall Fest offered various Round Robins for juniors and adults. Participants were also able to watch college matches throughout the weekend. - Korina Martinez and Abigail Yi hit the courts for a good cause. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Korina Martinez and Abigail Yi hit the courts for a good cause. - Proceeds from Fall Fest went to the Brad Armfield Youth Scholarship fund. Pictured from left to right are Brad Armfield’s parents Teala and Steve Armfield. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Proceeds from Fall Fest went to the Brad Armfield Youth Scholarship fund. Pictured from left to right are Brad Armfield’s parents Teala and Steve Armfield. -

NEWBERRY — It was a weekend filled with tennis as the Oakland Tennis Center held the inaugural Fall Tennis Fest with proceeds going to the Brad Armfield Youth Scholarship fund. The scholarship was formed in memory of Brad Armfield who died in 2017 in an ATV accident.

The weekend was jam-packed with junior and adult Round Robins, a barbecue cookout and college tennis matches throughout the day.

“We thought maybe it would be a good idea to play a match in the fall and maybe invite another team and then invite the community out and have some other stuff, I said, ‘hey, I’m going to make it a little bigger and do a whole weekend deal,” said Mark Gardiner, Newberry College head tennis coach.

Gardiner added that next year the Fall Fest will be even bigger with the hopes to raise more money for the scholarship fund.

“When we were first talking about making this a weekend event, we thought that this would be a neat opportunity for us to try to raise some money for the scholarship and so in lieu of any fees for playing in the Round Robins and even in the barbecue we accepted donations to go to that fund,” he said. “That fund is growing and we’re going to use that fund for any kids that can’t afford tennis.”

Korina Martinez, who plays tennis for Newberry College and Abigail Yi, a Newberry High School tennis player, were both excited to come out and play for a good cause.

“It’s been great, I love tennis and these courts are super nice to play on and there are great people here to play tennis with, it’s really fun,” Yi said.

Martinez agreed, adding that knowing the proceeds were going to the scholarship made the day very special.

“I think it’s pretty incredible that Coach Gardiner put this together for a good cause, we had a good turnout which is really special especially giving back to the family, I think overall it’s a pretty special day,” she said.

Brad’s parents Steve and Teala Armfield said they knew Brad would be happy seeing the Fall Fest taking place because of his dedication to the youth.

“I think it’s pretty amazing, and we think Brad would be looking down now and be real happy because he really enjoyed working with youth and this scholarship gives the youth of Newberry an opportunity that they might not otherwise have, to come out and be involved in such a good game as tennis. Brad enjoyed working with kids and had so much of an influence on kids that he taught that I’m sure he would be very happy that this is beginning to pick up a little bit of steam and hopefully it will be a self-sustaining situation,” said Steve Armfield.

While this was the first year of Fall Fest, the Armfields hope each year it will get bigger and better, they also expressed their thanks to those who helped put Fall Fest together.

“We’ve got such a great complex here and we really appreciate the City of Newberry doing this and the college is tied in, it’s being used and it’s great to see people come out, young people in particular, and enjoy playing,” Armfield said.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

