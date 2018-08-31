When we have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ we become members of God’s family forever. We are never alone for Christ lives within our heart.

“Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” Matthew 28:20.

Our relationship with God must be nurtured and strengthened. We get strength from spending quiet time with God. We read our Bible and it helps us understand how much God really loves us.

We should never get tired of John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

If we don’t spend time with God our faith will become weak and we will yield to Satan’s temptations. And we will not have the joy and peace that we need when storms come into our life.

God forbid if we get so busy with things in our life that we don’t take time for Jesus. It’s so important to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

