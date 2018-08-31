Giving back with a shred

Paul Collingwood, with Shred360, helps unload documents from community member’s cars. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Paul Collingwood, with Shred360, helps unload documents from community member’s cars. - Sheriff Lee Foster helped out during Shred Day by unloading items from people’s cars. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster helped out during Shred Day by unloading items from people’s cars. - Shred360 employees, Eric Hilgert and Paul Collingwood collect documents on site. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Shred360 employees, Eric Hilgert and Paul Collingwood collect documents on site. - Documents were shredded on site with a Shred360 truck. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Documents were shredded on site with a Shred360 truck. - - Paul Collingwood watches as documents are shredded. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Paul Collingwood watches as documents are shredded. - - Paul Collingwood unloads some documents, that way community members didn’t even have to get out of their car. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Paul Collingwood unloads some documents, that way community members didn’t even have to get out of their car. - - Newberry Electric Cooperative, Lifebridge employees and volunteers and other community members volunteered their time to assist with Shred Day. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Newberry Electric Cooperative, Lifebridge employees and volunteers and other community members volunteered their time to assist with Shred Day. - - Just a few items donated to Lifebridge. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Just a few items donated to Lifebridge. - -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Electric Cooperative held their third annual Shred Day on Thursday, giving members of the community an opportunity to dispose of their sensitive documents securely.

“We are very excited about the third annual shred event, it is a great project, it is a way the Coop can give back to the community and give our members an opportunity to get rid of all those old documents, which is a great service, and it’s also good for the environment, so it is just a win-win for everybody,” said Debra Shaw, vice president of members and public relations.

The Coop partnered with Shred360, Smith Services and Lifebridge to host the drive-thru community event. During the Shred Day, people were encouraged to donate baby shower items to Lifebridge, a local pregnancy center located on Main Street.

“As people come through and get their documents shredded, they are dropping off items, baby shower items, specifically to donate to Lifebridge, and they are a local pregnancy center where they actually offer parenting classes and bible classes, relationship classes, they do counseling for people who are considering adoption, and other services along those lines,” Shaw said. “They’re a great organization and a lot of young ladies that go in there, that have newborns, some have been thrown out of their homes. A great need there, so it is great for us to be able to make a difference in the community to have items there for folks who need them.”

Paul Collingwood, with Shred360, helps unload documents from community member’s cars. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0732.jpg Paul Collingwood, with Shred360, helps unload documents from community member’s cars. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster helped out during Shred Day by unloading items from people’s cars. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0721.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster helped out during Shred Day by unloading items from people’s cars. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Shred360 employees, Eric Hilgert and Paul Collingwood collect documents on site. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0723.jpg Shred360 employees, Eric Hilgert and Paul Collingwood collect documents on site. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Documents were shredded on site with a Shred360 truck. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0725.jpg Documents were shredded on site with a Shred360 truck. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Paul Collingwood watches as documents are shredded. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0728.jpg Paul Collingwood watches as documents are shredded. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Paul Collingwood unloads some documents, that way community members didn’t even have to get out of their car. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0730.jpg Paul Collingwood unloads some documents, that way community members didn’t even have to get out of their car. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Newberry Electric Cooperative, Lifebridge employees and volunteers and other community members volunteered their time to assist with Shred Day. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0737.jpg Newberry Electric Cooperative, Lifebridge employees and volunteers and other community members volunteered their time to assist with Shred Day. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Just a few items donated to Lifebridge. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0733.jpg Just a few items donated to Lifebridge. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

