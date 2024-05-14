The Wizard of Oz is hands down my favorite movie. I have multiple copies of the book, and to my knowledge, it was the first movie I ever owned on VHS – kids today don’t know anything about that. I still have the VHS tape, but these days if I want to take a trip to Oz I just pop in the DVD and enjoy.

Dorothy was onto something when she said there’s no place like home. You see, joining The Newberry Observer isn’t all that new to me.

The last time my byline appeared in the paper was in 2020 before COVID-19 turned everything upside down. Since then, I’ve landed in Clinton as a reporter/graphic designer at The Clinton Chronicle and most recently in Greenwood at The Index-Journal, covering public safety/courts.

It’s funny how things work out because Orion Griffin, whose position I filled, joined The Index-Journal April 29, so we basically just traded spots. Nonetheless, I’m excited to be back in Newberry and to reconnect with friends old and new.

While many will remember me from my first stint with The Observer, I’m aware there are plenty who don’t have a clue who I am and that’s alright. So here’s a little bit about me…I’ve lived in Newberry all my life – long enough to remember when Walmart and Winn-Dixie were in the shopping center where Piedmont Technical College is. When the lot was vacant, my mom used that parking lot to teach me how to drive. We would go up and down the aisles practicing until one day, to my astonishment, she told me to go towards the exit and turn onto Wilson Road for the first time. And you guys know how crazy people in Newberry drive so I was a little intimidated.

I’m a Newberry High School (2012) and Newberry College (2016) graduate and aside from the writing I do for work, I spend a lot of time journaling and roaming bookstores despite the overflowing bookshelves in my house. Throw in my love of horror movies and that about sums me up.

My goal as news editor moving forward is to pick up where I left off in 2020, but also develop new, good relationships with the people in Newberry County, whether it be customers who come into our office, businesses and organizations who have made significant contributions to the community or industries who have decided to expand to Newberry.

Having lived in Newberry for a while, I know there are so many things going on and I want to hear them – even the less than pleasant things people may not want to talk about.

We essentially have a brand new staff at The Observer (who I’ll write about in a future column), but we’re here to help you. And when you come to the office, you’ll be treated with kindness and respect – we just ask you do the same in return. Feel free to stop by and introduce yourself or suggest a story idea. I look forward to meeting and working with the Newberry community again. Like Dorothy said, there’s no place like home!

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or kduncan@championcarolinas.com.