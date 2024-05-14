COLUMBIA – Newberry County Economic Development Director Rick Farmer has been named the incoming President of the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association. Officers and board of directors for 2024-2025 were announced during the annual conference in Myrtle Beach.

“I am honored to serve as President and work alongside such dedicated professionals in advancing economic development initiatives across the state,” Farmer said. “I am excited to collaborate with our esteemed board of directors to continue fostering the personal and professional growth of SCEDA members, ensuring we are all equipped with the skills needed to drive impactful change, for the betterment of all citizens of South Carolina.”

2024-2025 Board of Directors

President – Rick Farmer, SCCED, Newberry County Economic Development

Vice President – Tavia CM Gaddy, SCCED, Greenville Area Development Corporation

Treasurer – John Truluck, SCCED, Dorchester County Economic Development

Secretary – Melvin C. Williams, F.SAME FACEC, Terracon Consultants, Inc.

Past President – Sandy Steele, SCCED, SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance

Director- Merle Johnson, Orangeburg County Development Commission

Director- Sara Hazzard, SC Manufacturers Alliance

Director- Kris Phillips, MRB Group

Newly Elected Incoming Directors

Director- Sam Moses, Parker Poe

Director- Erin Cole, Samet Corporation

Director- Jamie Frost, Alliance Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Ex-Officio Members

Hugh Weathers, Commissioner, SC Department of Agriculture

Designee: Clint Leach

Dr. Tim Hardee, President, S.C. Technical College System

Designee: AJ Newton

Mr. Harry M. Lightsey III, Secretary, SC Department of Commerce

Designee: Ashely Teasdel

Mr. Duane Parrish, Director, SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Designee: Daina Riley-Phillips

Ms. Barbara Melvin, President and CEO, SC State Ports Authority

Designee: Travis Frank