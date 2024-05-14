COLUMBIA – Newberry County Economic Development Director Rick Farmer has been named the incoming President of the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association. Officers and board of directors for 2024-2025 were announced during the annual conference in Myrtle Beach.
“I am honored to serve as President and work alongside such dedicated professionals in advancing economic development initiatives across the state,” Farmer said. “I am excited to collaborate with our esteemed board of directors to continue fostering the personal and professional growth of SCEDA members, ensuring we are all equipped with the skills needed to drive impactful change, for the betterment of all citizens of South Carolina.”
2024-2025 Board of Directors
President – Rick Farmer, SCCED, Newberry County Economic Development
Vice President – Tavia CM Gaddy, SCCED, Greenville Area Development Corporation
Treasurer – John Truluck, SCCED, Dorchester County Economic Development
Secretary – Melvin C. Williams, F.SAME FACEC, Terracon Consultants, Inc.
Past President – Sandy Steele, SCCED, SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance
Director- Merle Johnson, Orangeburg County Development Commission
Director- Sara Hazzard, SC Manufacturers Alliance
Director- Kris Phillips, MRB Group
Newly Elected Incoming Directors
Director- Sam Moses, Parker Poe
Director- Erin Cole, Samet Corporation
Director- Jamie Frost, Alliance Consulting Engineers, Inc.
Ex-Officio Members
Hugh Weathers, Commissioner, SC Department of Agriculture
Designee: Clint Leach
Dr. Tim Hardee, President, S.C. Technical College System
Designee: AJ Newton
Mr. Harry M. Lightsey III, Secretary, SC Department of Commerce
Designee: Ashely Teasdel
Mr. Duane Parrish, Director, SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Designee: Daina Riley-Phillips
Ms. Barbara Melvin, President and CEO, SC State Ports Authority
Designee: Travis Frank