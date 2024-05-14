Arthur Pinckney, program facilitator for CERRA, told the students to carry the torch and continue to build upon the foundation that has already been laid for them during the Future Educator Signing Day.

NEWBERRY — Five Newberry High School seniors who intend to major in education at a four year college or university following graduation, were recognized Friday during the school’s second annual Future Educator Signing Day.

The following students signed certificates, signifying their commitment to improving the quality of education in the state of South Carolina:

Asia Brown: Brown plans to attend South Carolina State University where she will major in Physical Education.

Addison Day: Day will head to Lander University in Greenwood where she will be an Early Childhood major.

Jasmine Kinard: Kinard will be heading north to North Carolina Agricultural Technical State University to major in Elementary Education.

Karina Reyes: Reyes will be attending The University of South Carolina in the fall where she plans to major in English.

Adam Riefsnyder: Riefsnyder will be staying in Newberry where he will attend Newberry College, majoring in Physical Education.

“You are entering the most rewarding professional field. Nothing worth doing comes easy. It’s going to be hard, but it is so worth it. The relationships that teachers build and the impact teachers make will certainly make it all worthwhile,” said Dianne Hartness, teacher cadet instructor.

Newberry County School District Superintendent Alvin Pressley said each of the students is always welcome to return to teach in the district upon graduating, but offered words of advice as they prepare to embark on their individual teaching journeys.

“Think about your families and how much they pour into you. You have to do that as a teacher for your students,” he said.

For the students, the journey is just beginning. Arthur Pinckney, program facilitator with CERRA (Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement), said to become a teacher is a calling and each student will be tasked with creating productive members of society.

“The foundation has already been laid. Now you have to pick up the torch and keep the fire burning. You will make mistakes along the way, but it’s important to never give up,” Pinckney said.

