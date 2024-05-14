The Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market will kick off this Saturday in addition to the Ag+Art Tour. The market will be open each Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon and will run until August.

NEWBERRY — This weekend, the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will begin showcasing local agriculture and artists with the kickoff of the 2024 S. C. Ag+Art Tour and Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market.

Newberry has participated in the tour, hosted through the Clemson Cooperative Extension, since 2017 and this year has a lineup of sites ready to show visitors first-hand where their food comes from, live demos and more. Many of this year’s sites will have also artists on site who will be selling their work.

Alicia Holbrook, with Carolina Pride Pastures, said while many locals set out to visit the sites each year, a number of visitors come from out of town.

“We have a lot of visitors who aren’t from Newberry – they make it a destination, almost like a mini vacation. We’ve had people from Charlotte all the way to Charleston come out,” she said.

The tour will give visitors a chance to take in other aspects of Newberry County such as the Newberry Opera House or the Farmer’s Market.

“The biggest thing is this is a county-wide event so we’re looking to incorporate every part of Newberry,” Holbrook said.

The following farms will be participating in this year’s Ag+Art Tour:

Bowers Farm, located at 279 State Rd. S-36-500. Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carolina Pride Pastures, located at 1434 SC Highway 34, Pomaria, SC, 29126. Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enoree River Vineyards & Winery, located at 1650 Dusty Rd., Newberry, SC, 29108. Open Saturday noon – 6 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hi Brau Beef Co., located at 260 Country Club Rd., Newberry, SC, 29108. Open Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lever Farms, located at 5057 SC Highway 34, Pomaria, SC, 29126. Open Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rodgers Heirlooms, located at 2528 Old Dutch Road, Little Mountain, SC, 529075. Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Venue at Black Grove, located at 20751 US 76, Newberry, SC, 29108. Open Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more local produce and art, the Grow Newberry Farmer’s will kick off at 9 a.m. and run until noon. The market is open every Saturday until August in Memorial Park located in the heart of downtown Newberry.

Visit www.newberrycountychamber.com for more information.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or kduncan@championcarolinas.com.