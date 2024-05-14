NEWBERRY – During his first year as a starter for the Newberry College wrestling team, Andrew Reed made an impact by qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

Deral Brown, head wrestling coach for the Wolves, said that is not common for someone in their first year on the lineup.

The Iowa native said it was an awesome experience going to the tournament, not only was he wrestling in the Midwest again, but the tournament took place only six hours from where he grew up.

“My mom and dad and two little brothers came to watch me for the first time in a while, so it was awesome to see them supporting me,” Reed said.

The 19-year old said he has high expectations for himself, and he was disappointed that he did not return with an All-American or championship plaque, but said there were some unfortunate circumstances before nationals that could not be controlled. However, he said there is still time to bring those achievements home in the future.

Wrestling at 174 lbs. this year, Reed began wrestling back in Iowa as a lot of his friends were wrestling.

“Wrestling is a big sport in Iowa, so naturally you kind of get drawn to it,” he said.

Reed attended Southeast Polk High School, he said wrestling there was a great experience because they were a powerhouse in Iowa. They finished fifth in the country his senior year and were three-time state champions as a team.

“I placed sixth as a junior and third as a senior,” Reed said of his experience.

As a wrestler, Reed likes wrestling on his feet because that is where he feels most comfortable and he feels a lot of confidence on his feet.

Reed’s journey to Newberry did not begin in South Carolina, but rather Tennessee. Reed first got in contact with Brown when he was the head coach at King University.

“Coach Brown asked if I would like to take a visit there at some point and he ended up moving to Newberry and I followed him to South Carolina,” Reed said. “I came out for a visit in late December and loved the weather – it is a lot different out here in late December than it is in Iowa, big bonus.”

During his time here in Newberry, Reed said he has grown and matured. He said he has been very self-dependent, not having parents to help with chores and other small things you do not think about when you are young and move out of the house for the first time.

During his time at Newberry College, he said he has met some of his best friends of all time.

Outside of the NCAA Championship, Reed said his highest moment was when he qualified for the championship. He said at the region championship, taking place at Lander University, he lost a match he should have won.

“I came back and got third by beating a regional champion in the third/fourth place match, that was a big deal for me,” Reed said

Brown added that it is a huge accomplishment to do as a redshirt freshman.

“I was a little concerned when he lost, so it was exciting to see him bounce back,” he said.

Reed said it was a bit of a nail biter of a match; they threw a challenge brick that they ended up losing, but that was not the end of the match.

After catching his breath, Reed said it was encouragement from Brown that helped him refocus. Brown told him there was one minute and 20 seconds left and that he worked hard all year for this match and he could do it.

“I think that is what motivated me to get the remaining four or five points in the last minute and a half,” Reed said.

With the season and school year over, the team is now looking toward the future. Reed will move up to the 184 weight class, something he said will be a lot better for him mentally and physically.

“It is not going to be as demanding on my body as 174 was, I think going up a weight class will be nice for me,” he said.

This is not the first time Reed has changed weight classes, during his senior year of high school he wrestled at 195.’

“I think it was not a good 195 because I played football as well, I was big in football and did not cut weight at 195, so I was living life to the fullest,” he said. “Then coming here, I was originally supposed to wrestle at 184, but Coach Brown and I had a conversation and decided 174 was the right choice for me for that year. I think going down in weight was kind of a new challenge for me, I never cut weight like that before, so it was a good experience.”

Brown said that having Reed at Newberry has been a good for the program because he comes from a great wrestling state and an even better high school as he was not only on the state champion wrestling team, but also the state champion football team.

“I think what is most valuable that Andrew brought to our program was knowing what it means to be part of a winning culture and that is why I was excited to remain in contact in the transition from King to Newberry because I knew that was something I wanted, that winning culture,” he said.

Brown added that it is no secret that in Iowa, with their wrestling culture, their wrestlers know how to grind and know what dedication and commitment look like and Reed has not disappointed.

“I’m excited to have three more years left with him because I do believe he can win a national championship. I believe, along with being the face of the program, that culture and the things he brings to our team, work ethic wise, I think it is contagious and helps the other guys on the team coming to Newberry to see that as Andrew transitions to an upperclassman. They will know how to work as they come in as college freshmen,” he said.

In that regard, Reed said he thinks it will be a good experience stepping into a leadership role. He said he knows what is expected of you as an underclassman, like doing a little bit more after practice. So he knows what those expectations are and can help guide new college wrestlers through what it takes to be a college wrestler and ultimately, a college athlete in general.