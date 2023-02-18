For many, a person’s dog is as much a member of the family as any relative and every dog owner yearns for a healthy and happy pet. With the lack of sidewalks in much of the Newberry area, it becomes difficult for those who do not have a fenced-in yard or an excess of land to live that healthy lifestyle with their dogs. One of the most beneficial investments a community can make to promote healthy dogs and responsible dog ownership is a designated, fenced-in, community dog park.

According to the American Kennel Club, enclosed areas for dogs to run permits them to exercise and socialize with other dogs while preventing them from being a danger to themselves or the community. A dog that is exercised and well-socialized is more likely to be non-confrontational to people and other dogs as well as less likely to bark excessively or destroy property. The AKC goes on to express that dog parks also prevent off-leash animals from infringing on the rights of other members of the community (joggers, children, those who fear dogs, etc.) that do not mean to be around these dogs in other public areas.

Newberry is a community built on interpersonal relationships and fellowship. Investment in the continued sociability and infrastructure of our area breeds a healthy and thriving neighborhood. A designated area the promotes responsible pet ownership and community building is imperative to the growth and success of the town. There is no liability that would be hoisted on the local government that isn’t already understood in the park areas we already have. I humbly ask for support from members of the community and government if this is something that community members can get behind.

Sign the petition at change.org and search Newberry Dog Park.

Reach Dylan Francis at dfrancis@www.newberryobserver.com.