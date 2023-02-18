NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Board of Trustees has approved the addition of a second graduate program, continued the Tuition Promise for incoming students, and welcomed four new members during its Jan. 27 meeting.

The Master of Science in sport management and leadership is set to launch this summer, becoming the college’s second graduate-level program. The online degree program can be completed in as few as 12 months.

“This program will equip students with the skills, knowledge and ability to succeed in a high-demand, growing field, from professional sports to education and municipal organizations,” said David Harpool, Ph.D., dean of online and graduate programs. “Taught by expert faculty, sport management and leadership will offer hands-on experience in a flexible format at a competitive price.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the sport industry to grow by $600 billion by 2025, with tens of thousands of new jobs created. The curriculum will include courses in leadership, change management, sport business, finance, marketing and public relations, and research. Tuition for the program is set at $575 per credit hour. The board also approved a discount for full-time college employees who enroll in the college’s graduate programs.

Sport management and leadership joins the Master of Science in organizational development and leadership, launched in 2021. Plans are in place to add graduate programs in criminal justice, public administration, and education in coming years.

The board also voted to extend the college’s Tuition Promise, program which freezes tuition for incoming first-year students for their four years at Newberry College.

“You really have to look at not just one year of college, but four years, and when new students and families come to Newberry, they know their tuition rate is locked in for their college career,” said Rob Best, a 1971 graduate and chair of the Board of Trustees.

The program was enacted in 2019 as a vital part of the college’s commitment to accessibility and affordability. While the Tuition Promise does not apply to room and board costs, incoming students’ tuition will not increase during their second, third and fourth years.

Finally, the board approved changes to its membership, welcoming four new members and extending terms for four members.

William “DD” Boyd (class of 1980), Mark Hammond (class of 1986), Dr. Lisa Wagner (class of 1991), and the Rev. Lamont Wells will begin their terms on the board.

Boyd is a retired personnel manager and development partner for Michelin Tire. In his community, he has served on the board of directors for United Way of Cleveland County, North Carolina, and for GLEAMNS Head Start of Cherokee, Union and Spartanburg counties in South Carolina. He is a proud member of the Newberry College Athletic Club, and of the Laurens High School, Newberry College, and South Atlantic Conference halls of fame. He resides in Simpsonville with his wife, Barbara, and the couple has two children, Derek and Adrian.

Hammond has served as South Carolina’s secretary of state since 2003. Throughout his public service, he has been Spartanburg County clerk of court, and chair of the business services committee and co-chair of the international relations committee of the National Association of Secretaries of State. He has been honored with the association’s Medallion Award in 2017, and as a Henry Toll Fellow by the Council of State Governments. Hammond is a 2019 inductee into the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame and a 2007 recipient of Newbery College’s Thomas A. Epting Outstanding Alumni Award. He resides in Spartanburg with his wife, Ginny, and the couple has three children, Matthew, Ross and Grace.

Wagner has worked as a pediatric occupational therapist for over 30 years, striving for excellence in patient care, research and education. She has developed a variety of assessment tools, spoken at various national and international conferences, and published peer-reviewed journal articles and a book chapter. She is a former president of the Newberry College Alumni Association. Wagner resides in Pickens with her husband, William “Woo” Wagner (class of 1989), and the couple has two children, Jacob and Samantha, and one grandchild.

Wells was named executive director of the Network of ELCA Colleges and Universities on Jan. 3. He previously led ELCA Campus Ministry since 2019. He also serves as national president of the African Descent Lutheran Association. He succeeds the Rev. Mark Wilhelm, who served as the network’s director from its formation in 2015 until his retirement last month.

The board also extended three-year terms for Richard Herrington (class of 1969), Hugo “Hap” Pearce (class of 1967), Patricia Pearson, and Lenna Young, Ph.D., (class of 1977). Outgoing member Misty West was recognized at the meeting for her nine years of service to Newberry College.