As I Remember: A Black History Moment

During my upbringing, in the late-fifties, sixties and early seventies, I remember there being a section of downtown Newberry which was regarded as the “back streets.” This area included a segment of Nance Street, McKibben Street and Friend Street. However, since this time, for reasons of the City of Newberry, Nance Street and McKibben Street have been reversed.

I remember clearly because I spent much time on these back streets, my family owned and operated a family business named Greenleaf Café, better known as Mangum Café, or better yet, Willie Mangum’s.

Our little nook in history was located at 1109 Nance Street, this is where I grew up. From a young girl until early adulthood, along with my siblings, I worked practically every weekend. And, as growing children, we learned many skills at 1109 Nance Street- business transactions, communications, socializations and much more; establishing a skillset which would benefit us through life.

We were being primed to enter life’s journey, and we didn’t even realize or appreciate it at the time. But as adults, and as we experienced life, we come to realize the wealth of training and education which we were blessed to receive, right there; on those back streets of Newberry.

Now, I salute my parents for having the vision and resilience to operate this business over many years; a business which basically provided the financial resource for our home.

Our family business wasn’t the only one, however. There was a neighborhood of Black businesses during this time; businesses that interacted, patronized, supported and depended upon one another. It was a culture of business-minded people, with primary focus to earn an honest living for their families, while exemplifying independence and courage. And, not only were they providing a profitable income for their families, but also, offering employment to others, as well as contributing revenue toward the maintenance, growth and development for the city and county of Newberry.

There was a feel of ease in the “back streets” community — absent of fears and discrimination as one walked about and interacted; experiencing a feel of comfort, and a sense of belonging and pride. It was an area primarily segregated but, not entirely, as there were a few non-Black businesses which were long-term establishments of the community. And although basically segregated, a sense of exclusion did not exist. That simply was not a focus of those who operated their businesses. The main focus was to be productive citizens of the town, to claim ownership of one’s occupation, and to earn a living in the manner of choice.

Today, as I give a shout-out to those family businesses of Newberry’s “back streets,” and as we salute Black History in this month of recognition and celebration, I do so with much pride. It is an honor to have been a part of this history of local businesses, and to have known others who were.

As I list these businesses names, owners and operators, I apologize if I omit anyone. I am only recording from memory and with collaborations of a few others. Too, I realize that there were other businesses before and after the time of which I denote. And to all, I salute.

It has been my focus to remember a particular time in history, to recognize those businesses of the “back streets” community, and to pay homage to the memory of those visionaries who made a success of their efforts. It is my hope to enlighten to some, perhaps unaware, and to enliven in others a Black history moment in time of the “back streets” community of Newberry.

Please help me salute and give tribute to:

Friend Street:

Friendly Cleaners — Mrs. Frances Harp

Collier‘s Filling Station — Reverend J.C. Collier

Ralph Williams Funeral Home — Mr. Ralph Williams

Friend Street Rest Room — Mrs. L. Singleton

Johnny Boozer Taxi — Mr. Johnny Boozer

Hair Taxi Company — Mr. Thomas Hair

Grant Family Medicine — Dr. Julian E. Grant

Coleman’s Barber Shop — Mr. Herbert Coleman

Coleman’s Pool Room — Mr. Herbert Coleman

McKibben Street:

The Fish Market/Cafe — Ms. Lucille Smith

Shell’s Barber Shop — Mr. Anderson Shells

N.C. Mutual Insurance — Ms. Pauline Fowler

Nance Street:

Coleman’s Shoe Repair — Mr. Cato Coleman

F.B. Pratt Funeral Home — Mr. Fred Pratt/ Mrs. Lillian Pratt

Sanders’s Restaurant — Mrs. Louise Sanders

Davenport Taxi — Mr. E. Davenport

Quale’s Dentistry — Dr. Quale

Drug Store — Dr. Singleton

Johnson Beer Parlor/ Cafe — Mrs. Queen Ester Johnson/Mrs. Willie Mae Davenport

Goodman Barber Shop — Mr. Bob Goodman

Green Leaf Café — Mr. Willie Mangum / Mrs. Reba Mangum

Gloria Magnum Glasgow is a Newberry resident, published author and educator. She may be reached at gglasgow@comcast.net