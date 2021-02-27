NEWBERRY — On display at the Newberry Museum (1300 Friend Street, Newberry) is the Harlem Renaissance Exhibit, which tells the story of both the musical and military history of the Harlem Hellfighters.

On December 27, 1917, The New York National Guard’s 369th Infantry Regiment became the first African Americans to serve during World War I, as well as the first all-Black United States combat unit to be shipped overseas during the war. Racial discrimination prevented these soldiers from joining in with the American troops, resulting in their fighting alongside French soldiers as critically needed reinforcement against the Central Powers. A Newberry County resident was a member of that regiment, Private Tarrance Moon.

According Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum, in about 200 days of war the Germans realized they were a really special regiment and gave them the name “Harlem Hellfighters.”

“They said during the entire span of battle they did not lose one soldier to capture or one foot of ground to the enemy,” Murray said. “It is pretty noteworthy when your enemy gives you a name like that.”

The Hellfighters, according to Murray, were the most decorated troops in World War I, at that time. She said they received 171 individual citations of bravery, that includes the “Croix de Guerre” (France’s highest military honor). They also spent more time actually under fire than any other Untied States troops during the war.

“The unit actually suffered more losses than any of the American regiments – ended up with 1,500 casualties and received only 900 replacements. They were welcomed home in 1919 and reabsorbed into the National Guard,” she said.

Murray said along with their military honors, the museum also wanted to recognize them for their musical success.

“A man named James Reese Europe was part of the 369th and he helped influence and form the 369th Regimental Army Band. Military bands in general have a legacy of being helpful to help raise morale in times of war,” Murray said. “The 369th Regimental Army Band is special, as they moved over into France they really started to find their sound and develop a really unique jazz influence and a lot of folks in Europe, especially France, when they heard the band playing, they were hearing authentic jazz for the first time.”

In regards to Moon, Murray said they know he was born in Prosperity in 1894 to Silah and Hattie Moon. He registered for the draft in June 1917 and enlisted in Newberry in Oct. 1917. He joined the U.S. National Army from there.

“He was initially assigned to the 1st Provisional Regiment at Camp Jackson, then reassigned to Hoboken, New Jersey in 1918. At that point, he joined the Hellfighters and was sent to Brest, France,” Murray said.

The regiment eventually was moved to Bois d’ Hauzy.

“They were receiving assault from German artillery and poisonous gas pretty much every night in the trenches,” Murray said.

Moon died on Aug. 23, 1918, Murray said the official cause of death listed on his death certificate says, “accident or other causes.”

Through their research at the museum, Murray said they were able to locate a relative, Vina Abrams, Moon’s great niece.

“She actually didn’t realize until we met with her what Tarrance’s military legacy was,” Murray said.

Murray said this moment was one of her most rewarding experiences as executive director.

“We knew we wanted to tell the story of the Hellfighters, but we needed a Newberry connection to hit home with people. We didn’t know we’d find someone specifically part of the Hellfighters, so that is really special,” Murray said. “We wanted to try and find a relative to be able to make the legacy continue on.”

Murray said they are still working to find more information on Moon, and maybe even a picture.

They do know that when he died, his family had the option to pay to bring him back to Prosperity or bury him in Arlington National Cemetery, if they couldn’t afford to.

Moon was thus buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

If you have any additional information on Moon, you can email Murray at director@thenewberrymuseum.com or call the museum directly at 803-597-5215 and ask for Murray.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.