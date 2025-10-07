Newberry County Council recognized the Chappells Fire and Rescue departments during last week’s council meeting, highlighting their continuous service to the community.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Auditor Donna Lominack went before County Council to present the 2025 Tax Levy for all County and School Bonded Indebtedness Purposes during last week’s County Council meeting.

Lominack is recommending County Council levy 122.6 mills for County Ordinary Purposes; County General Obligation Bonds of 2020 A – levying 0.7 mills; County General Obligation Bonds of 2020 B – levying 0.3 mills and County General Obligation Bonds of 2018 C – levying 0.4 mills. Lominack is also recommending a County Council levy of 6.0 mills for Community Services for a total 2025 levy for County purposes of 130 mills.

For school purposes, the Board of Education has levied 180 mills for School Ordinary Purposes for the 2025-26 FY. For School General Obligation bonds of 2025, levying 53 mills for a total 2025 levy for school purposes 233 mills.

The total levy for both County and School purposes is 363 mills.

The anticipated value of one mill for the 2025-26 FY for County purposes is $200,108, for school purposes (bonds) it is $217,516 and for school purposes (school operating) is $149,483.

In other news, Council continued with a new tradition and highlighted the Chappells Fire and Rescue. Brandon Wicker, with Chappells Fire and Rescue took a moment to highlight the crew, whose current membership is at 13. He highlighted the numerous certifications and training completed by the members as well as recent station upgrade and receiving a new grant that allowed them to purchase and ATV and trailer.

Council also unanimously passed a proclamation recognizing Oct. 3, 2025 as National Manufacturing Day and Oct. 3-10 as National Manufacturing Week in Newberry County. The ordinance states that Newberry County is home to over 40 manufacturing firms, representing the largest business sector in the community and employing more than 5,000 people.

In the last decade, Newberry County has welcomed 13 new manufacturing companies into the county, representing more than $726 million in investment and the creation of 1,690 jobs. Existing manufacturers have expanded 18 times in the last decade, investing more than $241 million and creating more than 510 new jobs.

Council unanimously passed the proclamation.

Other business:

• Council unanimously passed the third reading of an ordinance providing the issuance and sale of a general obligation bond not exceeding $405,000 in principal amount, to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds of the bond shall be expended to provide for the payment of the bond and other matters relating.

• Council unanimously passed the third reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease-purchase agreement in an amount not exceeding $2,100,000 relating to the purchase of certain equipment by Newberry County, authorizing the execution of other necessary documents and papers and other matters relating.

• A second reading of an ordinance amending the text of the official zoning ordinance relating to cluster developments for Newberry County was passed by Council.

• A second reading of an ordinance amending the zoning map to rezone one real estate parcel totaling 29.10 acres from RG-General Residential to R2-Rural was passed unanimously by Council.

• Council passed the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 154 Newberry County Code of Ordinance, Newberry County Land Development Regulations, adopting updated standards for the subdivision and development of land in Newberry County and providing for the repeal of all ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict to the extent necessary to give this chapter full force and effect.

• Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend the text of Chapter 153 of the code of ordinances to establish a new zoning district, RMPD – Residential Master Planned Districts.

