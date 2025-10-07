The ribbon is officially cut on the new playground equipment and Little Free Library at Bethlehem Gardens Apartments

NEWBERRY — Kids and adult alike came out to Bethlehem Gardens Apartments on Sept. 24 to celebrate the Newberry Housing Authority’s ribbon cutting and unveiling of their new playground and Little Free Library.

The community playground and Little Free Library were donated by the Rotary Club of Newberry and by many, will be known as a space that with spark play, imagination and connection.

“This means more than you a playground or grabbing a book,”said Jessica Holcomb, Newberry Housing Authority executive director.

Holcomb also thanked all of the many hands who had a part in making the projects come to fruition.

Rotary President Deborah Harness echoed those sentiments.

“Reading is near and dear to most of us and several people have already donated books,” she said.

Prior to the unveiling, a handful of children went ahead and tested out the new equipment – many of them could be heard saying how grateful the newest addition to the apartment complex.

The Newberry Housing Authority, established in 1968, provides housing assistance for people with low and moderate incomes and the elderly through 315 Public Housing units and manages 278 Section 8 Vouchers for area landlords. Newberry Housing Authority participates in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Mainstream, Public Housing, and the SC Housing HOME Programs, and is governed by seven (7) Board of Commissioners.

NHA offices are open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Newberry Housing please visit their website, www.newberryhousing.org.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].