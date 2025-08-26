NEWBERRY — Newberry College began its 169th academic year this week with a record enrollment of nearly 1,700 students.

The student body includes about 1,480 students enrolled in traditional undergraduate programs and another 210 pursuing graduate and online degrees.

The fall semester kicked off Aug. 16 with a campus-wide welcome-back carnival. The first week, known as Wolves Welcome Week, features a full slate of events to help students engage with their Newberry community. Highlights include the first day of classes, fraternity and sorority introductions, the annual Berry-Okie karaoke night, a free movie at the Newberry Opera House, a student involvement fair showcasing clubs and organizations, chapel, and opportunities to explore the City of Newberry.

“This historic class represents the strength and spirit of Newberry College,” said Dr. David Harpool, transitional president. “Our students don’t just attend college here — they belong here. When a student chooses Newberry College, we have a moral obligation to help that student be successful in completing a degree, achieving their specific goals, and ensuring a good return on their educational investment.”

With small classes, strong mentoring relationships, and an emphasis on community, Newberry College continues to affirm its commitment to providing an education where every student can thrive.