NEWBERRY — The holidays have come and gone, but The Newberry Museum will be showcasing an exhibit that highlights different aspects of Newberry County.

Festival of Trees includes 12 Christmas trees, each decorated to highlight a piece of Newberry history.

Trees 1-3 focus on the building housing the Festival of Trees. Named for its architect, James Knox Taylor, the building has maintained its original external design while transforming in purpose into three distinctive roles. The Taylor building has been serving Newberry County for more than a century.

Tree 4 honors the men and women who serve as first responders. Located in the Military Section of the museum, the tree is patriotically themed to celebrate first responders.

Tree 5, located in the Newberry College section of the museum, is rightfully themed to salute the college’s history and alumni’s loyalty to the Scarlet and Gray.

The sixth and seventh tree pay tribute to the railroad system and mills, which both played a crucial role in the early growth of Newberry. Tree 8 is a companion tree to the mill tree and is decorated with handmade ornaments as an extension of textiles.

Trees 9 and 10 are table-top trees paying tribute to the Victorian era. Both of these trees are located on the Mezzanine Level above the Theater.

Trees 11 and 12 recognize the timber industry and Christmas classics. The timber tree is entirely decorated with handcrafted ornaments made from pine needles, pine cones and small sections of pine. The Christmas classic tree, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the song “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, pays tribute to the Christmas classic with multiple styles of Rudolph ornaments, handcrafted by children and those who are young at heart.

“There is a lot of history that we want to talk about, but we wanted to make sure pieces such as the mills and the college were highlighted,” said Steven Knapp, The Newberry Museum executive director.

Knapp said the exhibit took months to put together with most of the ornaments being handmade by volunteers including the Newberry College basketball teams and nursing students who helped unload and decorate the trees.

The trees will remain available for viewing until Jan. 11, 2025.

