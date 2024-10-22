Home News Whitmire band comes away with competition win News Whitmire band comes away with competition win October 22, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Whitmire Community School Royal Regiment Marching Band was victorious after a recent competition at Chesnee, winning 1A Overall Winners, 1A Best Visual and 1A Best Color Guard. Courtesy photo The Whitmire Community School Royal Regiment Marching Band was victorious after a recent competition at Chesnee, winning 1A Overall Winners, 1A Best Visual and 1A Best Color Guard. View Comments Newberry broken clouds enter location 67.2 ° F 67.5 ° 64.7 ° 80 % 1.4mph 74 % Sun 67 ° Mon 71 ° Tue 69 ° Wed 78 ° Thu 69 °