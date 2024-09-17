September 18:

1709 – The creator of the first dictionary of the English language, Samuel Johnson, was born in England.

1759 – The French formally surrendered Quebec to the British.

1769 – It was reported, by the Boston Gazette, that the first piano had been built in North America. The instrument was named the spinet and was made by John Harris.

1789 – Alexander Hamilton negotiated and secured the first loan for the United States. The Temporary Loan of 1789 was repaid on June 8, 1790 at the sum of $191,608.81.

1793 – U.S. President George Washington laid the actual cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.

1810 – Chile declared its independence from Spain.

1830 – The “Tom Thumb”, the first locomotive built in America, raced a horse on a nine-mile course. The horse won when the locomotive had some mechanical difficulties.

1837 – Tiffany & Co. was founeded in New York City.

1850 – The Fugitive Slave Act was declared by the U.S. Congress. The act allowed slave owners to claim slaves that had escaped into other states.

1851 – The first issue of “The New York Times” was published.

1891 – Harriet Maxwell Converse became the first white woman to ever be named chief of an Indian tribe. The tribe was the Six Nations Tribe at Towanda Reservation in New York.

1895 – Daniel David Palmer gave the first chiropractic adjustment.

1927 – Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System made its debut with its network broadcast over 16 radio stations. The name was later changed to CBS.

1940 – “You Can’t Go Home Again” by Thomas Wolfe was published by Harper and Brothers.

1946 – Mound Metalcraft was founded in Mound, Minn. On November 23, 1955, the company changed its name to Tonka Toys Incorporated.

1947 – The United States Air Force was established as a separate military branch by the National Security Act.

1955 – The “Ed Sullivan Show” began on CBS-TV. The show had been “The Toast of the Town” since 1948.

1963 – “The Patty Duke Show” premiered on ABC-TV.

1965 – The first episode of “I Dream of Jeannie” was shown on NBC-TV. The last show was televised on September 1, 1970.

1981 – A museum honoring former U.S. President Ford was dedicated in Grand Rapids, Mich.

1984 – The 39th session of the U.N. General Assembly was opened with an appeal to the U.S. and Soviet Union to resume arms negotiations.

1991 – U.S. President George H.W. Bush said that he would send warplanes to escort U.N. helicopters that were searching for hidden Iraqi weapons if it became necessary.

1994 – Haiti’s military leaders agreed to depart on October 15th. This action averted a U.S.-led invasion to force them out of power.

1997 – Ted Turner, U.S. Media magnate, announced that over the next ten years he would give $1 billion to the United Nations.

1998 – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted to release to videotape of President Clinton’s grand jury testimony from August 17.

1998 – The FDA approved a once-a-day easier-to-swallow medication for AIDS patients.

2003 – Robert Duvall received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.