City of Newberry update from Mayor Senn

NEWBERRY — As I like numbers and I like writing, as a personal challenge to myself, I’m going to combine these two interests today and attempt to include numbers in every paragraph of this city update. I might have to stretch a little to make this work.

The Newberry Opera House reopened Friday after its interior refresh this summer. It looks great. From beautiful new wood doors at the entrance, to new colors and carpet in the lobby, to new, very comfortable seats, plus other improvements and much detail throughout, the Opera House, which opened in 1881, remains one of the great historic theaters in America. Special thanks to Anne Smith, the executive director, the Opera House Foundation Board and Senator Ronnie Cromer and Representative Joe White for these improvements. The Opera House has a full schedule for this season with 100+ shows.

Newberry College will open its new residence hall next week, built on the site of the old tennis courts, and it will hold 104 students. The Wolves have much excitement on campus and another strong enrollment, including students from 39 states, plus the District of Columbia, and 28 countries. That’s quite amazing.

In business news Mavis Tire should open by the end of September. It appears to have eight bays.

Renovations are underway to turn the old Papa John’s into Tropical Smoothie Café. I tried Tropical Smoothie in Columbia last week and had a most tasty chicken chipotle club on flatbread, plus chips. It was $7.99.

You may have heard rumors that two or three national chains are looking at Newberry. Those rumors are true, but the key word is “looking.” Folks shopping and dining locally in Newberry not only greatly help our current businesses but also help attract new businesses, small and large.

Downtown, the renovation of the old Newberry Observer building at 1716 Main Street will begin in October as it becomes the Newberry Art Center.

I often hear visitors and locals brag on shops and restaurants downtown. A businessman from Charleston I know who travels the state and enjoys going to local restaurants and bars as he travels, told me last week, “Bar Figaro, because of its historic features, ambience and selection, is the #1 bar in South Carolina.” He also praised Newberry as one of his favorite cities in the state.

In city government news, the Gully Washer Splash Park closed out its summer season with a total of 9,725 visitors. Newberry PRT has a full slate of activities for the fall for youth through seniors. And the Newberry Fire Department is emphasizing fire prevention with the slogan “Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you!” Recently I delivered Meals on Wheels for the Newberry County Council on Aging, and for one senior who used a walker, I could hear the smoke alarm beeping when she opened the door. She said she was unable to fix it. I told her the Newberry Fire Dept. offers this service, and she said that would be great. I contacted Fire Chief Gene Shealy, who had his staff on it that day. Chief Shealy says if anyone in the city needs help with their smoke alarms or new batteries installed, please call the Fire Dept. at 321-1030.

You’re invited to three festivals coming up, all with an international theme. On Sept. 27—29, we’ll welcome a delegation from Bay Bulls, Newfoundland, Canada, our Sister City for the SCETV documentary “Towns in Tune.” Bay Bulls is a beautiful fishing town on the Atlantic Ocean at coordinates 47.3169° N/52.8145° W, one of the eastern most points of North America.

SCETV cameras will be here filming for their PBS show, and the celebration will include:

Friday 4—8 p.m., a festival downtown with US and Canadian flags; at 6 p.m. the official welcome at Memorial Park with Matt Hamilton of the Aveleigh Presbyterian Church choir singing the US and Canadian national anthems, then popular musician Brendan Roberts following; plus throughout the evening an Artist Showcase from the Newberry Art Center with live painting and pottery, and kids games, a wine walk by NDDA and food trucks.

Saturday 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Farmers Market and live music at Memorial Park

Saturday, 7 p.m. “Towns in Tune Concert” at Willingham & Sons with one of their warehouses cleared out to become a concert hall for the ETV filming. It will be a memorable evening (ticketed event).

Sunday, 3 p.m at the Opera House. Artists from Bay Bulls and Newberry will unite through a “stunning mix of music, visual art, and culinary delights.” SCETV will be on-hand to film a “fusion of creativity.” (ticketed event).

Towns in Tune is a one-time event for Newberry so this is our one chance as SCETV will pick two new cities in South Carolina and in Canada next year.

On Monday, Sept. 23 from 6—9 p.m., Newberry College invites the community to a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The fun festival, on The Quad behind Holland Hall, will include a mariachi band, salsa dancing, Aztec dancers, food trucks and more.

Newberry’s Oktoberfest, one of the best festivals in South Carolina, is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 with a full slate of music, vendors, food and fun. Hours are 10 a.m.—6 p.m.

And finally, some trivia with numbers. Former Representative Walt McLeod says of the 46 counties in South Carolina, Orangeburg County touches eight counties, the most in the state, and Newberry County is next, touching seven counties. If you can name those seven counties, there will no extra charge for this column.

It’s the beginning of fall, a beautiful season, and I hope you enjoy it very much. And thank you for supporting the 100+ Newberry stores and businesses.