NEWBERRY — The community gathered together on Tuesday, August 20 to celebrate National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The event was hosted by the Newberry Police Department and held at Mollohon Park.

‘Buddy cards’ were provided to children to get signed by local agencies. Pizza was available for visitors to enjoy as well as familiar games and activities to include two bounce houses, activities with the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and local agency vehicles to include fire, EMS and police.