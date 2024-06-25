NEWBERRY — Free family movies in the park continue in downtown Newberry! The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department will host Moonlight Movie Nights, on June 28.

This Moonlight Movie is Pixar’s animated feature “Elemental”.

All movies will begin approximately at dusk/sunset and will be shown in Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Future movies will be announced at a later date.

For more information contact the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, Twitter @CityofNewberry, and Instagram @CityofNewberrySC