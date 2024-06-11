Last Tuesday, residents gathered at Willowbrook Cabin to hear from Rep. Jermaine Johnson from Richland County District 52 along with members from Gangs in PEACE. Rep. Johnson and Gangs in PEACE founder Torrean Sims moderated a community discussion with disengaged community members as well as engaged political people for the attendees to discuss community concerns and find community solutions throughout the State of South Carolina. Those in attendance gained insightful information and many questions of concern were asked and answered.