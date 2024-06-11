PROSPERITY — Travelers who stop by the Pilot travel center in Prosperity will notice a new look and enhanced amenities after a curb-to-counter remodel. In honor of the location’s remodel and commitment to giving back, Pilot has donated $10,000 to Mid-Carolina High School to fund instructional supplies, curriculum and program needs for the upcoming school year. The remodel and donation are part of the company’s store modernization initiative, New Horizons.

New Horizons is a multi-year, $1+ billion initiative to modernize more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations across the United States and Canada. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons.

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Prosperity community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

Updates to the travel center located at 2221 SC Highway 773:

• Remodeled restrooms

• Three new self-checkouts for a more convenient shopping experience

• Updated public laundry facilities

• A remodeled Wendy’s and Dunkin’

Special Offers and Discounts

To further celebrate the remodel, Pilot is offering a one-time-use 25% discount on food and beverages at the Prosperity location through June 23, 2024. To receive the offer, guests must enter promo code “PFJJune” in the myRewards Plus app and present their myRewards card, barcode in the app, or the phone number associated with their account at the time of purchase. Guests can stretch their travel budget even further and enjoy 10 cents off every gallon of gas this summer through the app. Simply save the offer and enjoy savings all month long.