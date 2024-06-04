NEWBERRY — In 2022, Newberry Middle School organized and created a Student Council which would help make students aware of the decision making that goes on in the school as well as learning key leadership skills that will help them one day in the future.

Two of the first to be part of Student Council were seventh graders Kade Hamilton and Jordan Boateng. Hamilton currently serves as the 2nd Vice President and Boateng serves as the District 6 2nd Vice Chair.

“That means our Student Council here is now in charge of helping for the middle school meetups for their Student Councils and also will help a little with State. For just our school, we throw the pep rallies, work with the Beta Club for fundraisers, etc.,” Hamilton said.

“For me, that means I’m in charge of helping plan with the district rally we have at Student Councils and just at the Student Council here. We do have the regular roles as a Student Council and we make sure to help plan events and make sure we do community service, raise funds and make sure the school stays a good place,” Boateng said.

Hamilton said there has not been a 2nd Vice President in quite a while – maybe around six years – but he does enjoy how high-paced the organization is.

The group, Boateng added, consists of about 10-15 other members who they always make sure to have open communication with.

“We try to communicate with our other Student Council members as much as possible so we can all share ideas and that makes it so much better. We don’t have many challenges because we’re all really united,” he said.

While the organization is still fairly new to Newberry Middle School, Hamilton and Boateng said the organization mimics a mini government.

“You have different positions, roles that you’re supposed to fulfill. It really helps with responsibility and therefore it helps with leadership skills. I also think it will help us with staying organized and staying efficient in work, which will always help in the workforce as well as school,” Hamilton said.

The group also helps come up with new fundraising opportunities and events at the school. Student Council Advisor Erica Scriven said the group has participated in organizing Newberry Middle School’s Valentine’s Day Ball, worked with the Newberry School District Food Pantry and has even incorporated businesses in Newberry to help in their fundraising efforts, to name a few.

“It’s been a pleasure working with this group of students. Just having that drive for leadership, I’ve never seen students go above and beyond to be leaders. As a middle school teacher, that’s when students begin to find their voice – when they walked through the doors in sixth grade I knew they were destined for greatness. It just warms my heart that these students will go out and impact the world and Newberry community,” Scriven said. “We stress the academic part, but we also stress the student leadership. We look for students who want to be leaders and make that impact. We have a lot to do and a lot planned for next year to involve those students who wouldn’t normally be part of those organizations.”

Looking towards the future, Boateng said there are a few things they would like to incorporate at Newberry Middle School.

“Spirit weeks…It would be nice to have a bigger spirit week because a lot of other schools always look forward to it, also to include leadership activities,” he said.

Newberry Middle School Principal Zeb Reid said Hamilton and Boateng, along with the other members of Student Council, have done a great job in their fundraising events.

“Snow cone fundraisers, dress-ups days. These guys are fantastic, they work hard, are well-liked, very respectful leaders among their peers. When you have students like that, good things are going to happen,” he said.

Outside of Student Council, Hamilton and Boateng are involved in a number of extracurricular activities.

Hamilton participates in Beta Club, Student Council, is part of the Student Ambassadors program, the Tiger Band at NMS, football and track, and is a helper with the mentorship program.

Boateng is also a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, is a Student Ambassador and next year will be involved in a program similar to the Teacher Cadet programs in high school.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-276-3122 ext. 1867 or at kduncan@championcarolinas.com.