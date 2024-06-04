The 4th annual West End Spring Fling was held on April 27. The event is one of the yearly events sponsored by the West End Home and Neighborhood Watch Committee, which works to make sure there are positive and safe events that are part of the community where residents can come out and enjoy themselves with their neighbors and friends. The Spring Fling would not have been possible without the support of community leaders, local businesses, volunteers and many donors and sponsors. Participants were able to enjoy an afternoon of food, family and friends.