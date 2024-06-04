It seems like every time I open the computer, there is a new invasive species making its way into South Carolina. The newest invasion is a Yellow Legged Hornet (Vespa velutina) from Asia. This hornet, while currently found in the lower part of the state, is making its way here. It was spotted in Jasper County in November of last year.

The yellow legged hornet is native to Southeast Asia and has established itself in most of Europe and areas of the Middle East. It was first detected in Savannah, GA in August of 2023.

It is described as narrow cinched waist, brightly colored yellow legs and a fourth abdominal segment with a large yellow stripe. It’s approximately 2 cm or (3/4 inch) long. It feeds on the honeybee, which is already endangered. While common U.S. insects such as yellowjackets and the bald-faced hornet are sometimes called hornets, they’re not in the same genus as the Asian hornets.

Bee pollination adds some $15 billion to crops’ value, the Food and Drug Administration said in 2018.

“About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honeybees, including apples, melons, cranberries, pumpkins, squash, broccoli, and almonds,” the agency said.

The Asian hornet is not harmful to humans; however, it can have a devastating impact on both managed and wild bees, especially honeybees. Please still use caution while near nests. They will defend their nest if disturbed. They do sting.

This yellow legged hornet makes its spring nests which are relatively small, brown paper (similar to a paper bag) which range in size from a ping pong ball to a tennis ball. The smaller early season nests called embryo nest, or stage 1 nest are constructed by the Queen to increase colonies and they are usually found in protected places like eaves of homes and other structures.

As you are outside in your yard this spring, look for these small nests around your property including sheds, barns, pumphouses and large trees. The nests are brownish in color compared to gray paper hornet nests.

Mature nests can be large and house an average of 6,000 worker bees.

In April of 2024, there have been 21 Yellow Legged Hornet nests with the Queen present that have been eradicated in Georgia. One other turned out to be the Bald-Faced Hornet which closely resembles their appearance.

This hornet can be confused with another invasive species known as the Cicada Killer Wasp. This wasp is much larger, over 2 inches in diameter. They are black or dark brown with colorful yellow markings on their abdomen. Their wings are amber.

If you happen to spot a nest for the yellow legged hornet, report your findings along with photo’s (maintain a safe distance while taking photo’s) to Clemson Extension services through a survey at www.survey123.arcgis.com. Photo’s help to assist in identifying since some native wasps can look very similar.

Crista Lukoski is the district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, she can be reached at 803.597.3160 or newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.