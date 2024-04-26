WINNSBORO — Fairfield County Airport will celebrate the essential careers of the aviation industry during South Carolina Aviation Week by providing three local high school seniors with discovery flights on Monday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

For the sixth consecutive year, high school students were recruited to participate in the discovery flights by Fairfield County Airport Director Denise Bryan C.M.. The students will experience flight from behind the yoke alongside a certified flight instructor.

“The solution to the pilot shortage is a robust pipeline for aviation workforce development. Now more than ever it’s important to continue to show students in our county the value of a career in aviation,” said Fairfield County Airport Director Denise Bryan C.M.. “Education and economic impact are at the core of Aviation Week. By introducing high schoolers to viable career options within our state, we strengthen the aviation industry alongside the state’s economy. There are numerous flight schools and educational institutions right here in South Carolina poised to train the next generation of pilots, aviation maintenance technicians and skilled aircraft assemblers,” Bryan added.

Owned by Brian Steed, S&S Aviation is the airport’s fixed-base operator, providing flight instruction, avionics and aircraft maintenance. S&S Aviation is donating the aircraft, fuel and flight instructors’ time for the discovery flight operations, and it is the company’s fifth year participating in this program as well.

South Carolina Aviation Week is a statewide celebration of the economic and education impact of airports and the aviation industry. Celebrated April 21-27, Aviation Week is planned in partnership by South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA) and South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

SCAA actively promotes and encourages aviation and airport development to meet air transportation needs and assist the state in achieving economic development goals. Its membership is comprised of airports and aviators across South Carolina, as well as aviation industry partners. For more information, please visit scaaonline.com.