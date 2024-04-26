COLUMBIA — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster today was inducted into the Society of the Maltese Cross during the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association’s annual Legislative Day.

A symbol associated with the fire service for over 500 years, the Maltese Cross brings to mind in every firefighter the traditions and values sacred and true to service to our fellow man. Firefighters across South Carolina and the world proudly display the Maltese Cross on their uniforms to remember and signify servants of similar purpose.

The establishment of the Society of the Maltese Cross by the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association seeks to recognize those individuals of the South Carolina General Assembly and/or state elected officials that share in those values and have supported South Carolina Firefighters in meeting those goals.

“Governor McMaster’s service to first responders throughout the state of South Carolina shows his long-standing tradition and commitment to improving the lives of citizens is proven with each passing year,” South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association President Malcolm Burns remarked. “Legislative Day is a celebration of the grassroots efforts of our members and the support the fire service receives from our elected officials and we’re proud to recognize Governor McMaster for his steadfast support.”

“Governor McMaster is always at the forefront of diligence in concern for the strength of our state and thus the profession of firefighting in his fiscal and safety matters and its impact to local departments,” Executive Director Jamie Helms said. “His leadership shows his true concern for citizen safety.”

More information on the Society of the Maltese Cross and the full list of inductees is found on the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association website.