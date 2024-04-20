NEWBERRY — Robert Kopp, a financial advisor with Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, has received the 2023 Voices in Philanthropy (VIP) award from Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing (Thrivent Charitable). As a public charity that works collaboratively with Thrivent and its financial advisors, Thrivent Charitable offers a wide range of charitable planning options to clients who want to support the organizations and causes they cherish.

Robert is being recognized for his exemplary service in empowering clients to put their values into action by building generosity into their financial plans. Selection for the VIP award is based on total outright and deferred charitable gifts made by Kopp’s clients through Thrivent Charitable in 2023. He is one of just 81 financial advisors nationwide recognized with this award.

“Through Robert’s expertise and commitment, he has helped his clients to do what so many aspire to: live in abundance while bringing hope to the world,” says Mandy Tuong, Thrivent Charitable president & CEO. “This work ultimately creates a positive impact and inspires lasting change in our communities.”

The donations made through Thrivent Charitable according to the wishes of Kopp’s clients, benefit a variety of local, national, and global charities.

“It’s a true honor to receive the VIP award from Thrivent Charitable,” said Robert Kopp a financial advisor at Thrivent. “I take great pride in helping my clients experience the joy of generosity and creating the change they care about most in their communities.”

To learn more about Thrivent Charitable, visit thriventcharitable.com.