COLUMBIA — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed April 21-27, 2024, as South Carolina Aviation Week. South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA), in partnership with South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, is celebrating the week with a series of events that highlight the impacts of airports and aviation on economic development and educational initiatives.
South Carolina has six commercial service airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields. Each of these facilities provide essential support to the state’s diversified business base through recreational flying, providing gateways to communities and tourism, accommodating agricultural spraying, supporting air cargo and air freight shipments, helping law enforcement, supporting military operations, providing access in times of emergency and supporting medicine and healthcare.
“South Carolina’s airports are vital economic engines,” said SCAA President Kevin Howell. “They directly contribute to the our state’s growth by providing services, moving passengers and transporting cargo, all of which benefit South Carolina’s government, consumers and its industries.”
According to the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness every state dollar invested in SC airports generates a return of $3,000. The state’s aviation industry supports more than 122,000 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $4.8 billion. Annually, at least $16.3 billion in economic activity can be traced to aviation in South Carolina.
Featured events include:
Saturday, April 20:
Youth Aviation Camp- LCAA Lift Camp (9am -3pm) @Berkeley County Airport
616 Whitesville Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Charleston Airshow– (9am to 4pm) @Joint Base Charleston (Open to the Public)
102 E Hill Blvd. SC 29404
Sunday, April 21:
SC Breakfast Club- @Broxton Bridge Plantation – (SC55)
Charleston Airshow- (9am to 4pm) @the Joint Base Charleston
102 E Hill Blvd. SC 29404
Pilot /ATC Forum- (1:00 PM) @Greenville Downtown Airport
Eliminate misunderstandings and get to know each other’s perspectives when you come to the pilot and air traffic controller forum.
Runway Cafe Hangar
21 Airport Road Ext. Greenville, SC 29607
Monday, April 22:
B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides (9am & 11am)@Charleston International Airport 5875 S Aviation Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406
High School Senior Discovery Flights (9am) @Fairfield County Airport
1291 Runway Rd, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Tuesday, April 23:
Career Fair– (9AM-Noon) @Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
GSP Airport Conference Center
500 Aviation Parkway, Greer, SC 29651
Wednesday, April 24:
Aviation Career Day – (9:30-11:30AM) @Hilton Head Island Airport 120 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Press Conference– (10 am)@Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Focus: Information on new and upcoming projects starting at CAE
3250 Airport Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29170
Visit Flight Exhibit- @EdVenture Children’s Museum, Columbia
Aviation professionals will be present from 10am to 3pm to talk with kids regards different careers in aviation.
211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
Thursday, April 25:
Aviation Career Signing Day (10:30am) @Jim Hamilton LB Owens Airport (CUB)
Midlands area high school students commit to careers in aviation.
1400 Jim Hamilton Blvd, Columbia, SC 29205
Community Luncheon & Airport Open House- (11am-2pm) @Marion County Airport
Southern BBQ, Chicken Bog and Cold Slaw Cooked by the Airport Director Charles Taylor
225 Airport Court Mullins, SC 29574
B-29 Doc History Restored Tour @Georgetown County Airport
129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440
Columbia Metropolitan Airport- Employee Appreciation Night at the Fireflies- (Private Event)
Sega Park, Columbia, SC 29201
Friday, April 26:
Press Conference Celebrating Corridor (11:30am) @Greenville Downtown Airport
In front of Runway Cafe
21 Airport Road Ext
Greenville, SC 29607
Civil Air Patrol, Group 4, Field Training Exercise Mission #24-T-4743 @Ridgeland – Claude Dean Airport
B-29 Doc History Restored Tour @Georgetown County Airport
129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440
GMU Community Corridor Get Together– (5-7pm) Food trucks, Fellowship, and Fun at the Community Corridor near Takeoff Mini Golf.
21 Airport Rd Ext. Greenville, SC 29607
Visit Flight Exhibit- (9am -5pm) @EdVenture Children’s Museum, Columbia
211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
Saturday, April 27:
FOD Walk (Meet at 6:30am and walk at 7am) @Rock Hill-York County Airport-
550 Airport Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Open House (10 am to 2pm) @Georgetown County Airport
See the B29 Doc, experience flight rides and more.
129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440
Drone Safety Day –The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting the drone community to be part of this.
Civil Air Patrol, Group 4, Field Training Exercise Mission #24-T-4743
Ridgeland – Claude Dean Airport
10 Airport Rd, Ridgeland, SC 29936
