COLUMBIA — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed April 21-27, 2024, as South Carolina Aviation Week. South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA), in partnership with South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, is celebrating the week with a series of events that highlight the impacts of airports and aviation on economic development and educational initiatives.

South Carolina has six commercial service airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields. Each of these facilities provide essential support to the state’s diversified business base through recreational flying, providing gateways to communities and tourism, accommodating agricultural spraying, supporting air cargo and air freight shipments, helping law enforcement, supporting military operations, providing access in times of emergency and supporting medicine and healthcare.

“South Carolina’s airports are vital economic engines,” said SCAA President Kevin Howell. “They directly contribute to the our state’s growth by providing services, moving passengers and transporting cargo, all of which benefit South Carolina’s government, consumers and its industries.”

According to the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness every state dollar invested in SC airports generates a return of $3,000. The state’s aviation industry supports more than 122,000 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $4.8 billion. Annually, at least $16.3 billion in economic activity can be traced to aviation in South Carolina.

Featured events include:

Saturday, April 20:

Youth Aviation Camp- LCAA Lift Camp (9am -3pm) @Berkeley County Airport

616 Whitesville Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Charleston Airshow– (9am to 4pm) @Joint Base Charleston (Open to the Public)

102 E Hill Blvd. SC 29404

Sunday, April 21:

SC Breakfast Club- @Broxton Bridge Plantation – (SC55)

Charleston Airshow- (9am to 4pm) @the Joint Base Charleston

102 E Hill Blvd. SC 29404

Pilot /ATC Forum- (1:00 PM) @Greenville Downtown Airport

Eliminate misunderstandings and get to know each other’s perspectives when you come to the pilot and air traffic controller forum.

Runway Cafe Hangar

21 Airport Road Ext. Greenville, SC 29607

Monday, April 22:

B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides (9am & 11am)@Charleston International Airport 5875 S Aviation Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406

High School Senior Discovery Flights (9am) @Fairfield County Airport

1291 Runway Rd, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Tuesday, April 23:

Career Fair– (9AM-Noon) @Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

GSP Airport Conference Center

500 Aviation Parkway, Greer, SC 29651

Wednesday, April 24:

Aviation Career Day – (9:30-11:30AM) @Hilton Head Island Airport 120 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Press Conference– (10 am)@Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Focus: Information on new and upcoming projects starting at CAE

3250 Airport Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29170

Visit Flight Exhibit- @EdVenture Children’s Museum, Columbia

Aviation professionals will be present from 10am to 3pm to talk with kids regards different careers in aviation.

211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

Thursday, April 25:

Aviation Career Signing Day (10:30am) @Jim Hamilton LB Owens Airport (CUB)

Midlands area high school students commit to careers in aviation.

1400 Jim Hamilton Blvd, Columbia, SC 29205

Community Luncheon & Airport Open House- (11am-2pm) @Marion County Airport

Southern BBQ, Chicken Bog and Cold Slaw Cooked by the Airport Director Charles Taylor

225 Airport Court Mullins, SC 29574

B-29 Doc History Restored Tour @Georgetown County Airport

(Click here for more information)

129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440

Columbia Metropolitan Airport- Employee Appreciation Night at the Fireflies- (Private Event)

Sega Park, Columbia, SC 29201

Friday, April 26:

Press Conference Celebrating Corridor (11:30am) @Greenville Downtown Airport

In front of Runway Cafe

21 Airport Road Ext

Greenville, SC 29607

Civil Air Patrol, Group 4, Field Training Exercise Mission #24-T-4743 @Ridgeland – Claude Dean Airport

B-29 Doc History Restored Tour @Georgetown County Airport

(Click here for more information)

129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440

GMU Community Corridor Get Together– (5-7pm) Food trucks, Fellowship, and Fun at the Community Corridor near Takeoff Mini Golf.

21 Airport Rd Ext. Greenville, SC 29607

Visit Flight Exhibit- (9am -5pm) @EdVenture Children’s Museum, Columbia

211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

Saturday, April 27:

FOD Walk (Meet at 6:30am and walk at 7am) @Rock Hill-York County Airport-

550 Airport Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Open House (10 am to 2pm) @Georgetown County Airport

See the B29 Doc, experience flight rides and more.

129 Airport Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440

Drone Safety Day –The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting the drone community to be part of this.

Civil Air Patrol, Group 4, Field Training Exercise Mission #24-T-4743

Ridgeland – Claude Dean Airport

10 Airport Rd, Ridgeland, SC 29936

South Carolina Aviation Week is a statewide celebration of the economic and education impact of airports and the aviation industry. Celebrated April 23-29, Aviation Week is planned in partnership by South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA) and South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.