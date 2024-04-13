AIKEN — The Office of Dr. Trey Vereen, DMD, is thrilled to announce the completion of their brand new, state-of-the-art dental facility located at 15 Tea Olive Court off of Silver Bluff Road in Aiken, South Carolina. This cutting-edge dental practice blends a unique interior design inspired by coastal aesthetics and equestrian heritage, paying homage to Dr. Vereen’s North Myrtle Beach roots and the rich horse country culture of Aiken.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place the afternoon of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, on the doorstep of the practice’s brand new office. Dr. Vereen, his wife and two children, and his capable dental team gathered on the southern-style porch, complete with rocking chairs and welcoming French doors. Several members of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Team, comprised of local business leaders, attended the ceremony to support and celebrate Dr. Vereen’s exceptional success story.

Dr. Vereen’s new facility showcases the latest in dental technology to help patients achieve the best and healthiest smiles possible. From family and cosmetic dentistry to oral cancer screenings and periodontal care, Dr. Vereen offers a wide range of services including comprehensive oral exams, crown and denture installations, dental cleanings, dental implants, digital x-rays, full mouth rehabilitation, non-invasive sleep apnea, smile design, teeth whitening and more. Dr. Vereen and his dedicated staff are committed to providing top-notch dental care to the Aiken community and beyond.

Dr. Vereen is no stranger to service and commitment. Before transitioning to the dental field, he served as a dedicated officer in the United States Air Force for eight years, where he flew B-52 bombers and completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Following his military service, he transitioned to dentistry, earning a doctorate degree from The

Medical University of South Carolina after studying Chemistry at the College of Charleston, showcasing his commitment to both public service and healthcare.

“We are extremely proud of this step forward for our dental practice,” said Dr. Vereen. “When building our new office from the ground up, we designed it specifically to provide our patients with a comfortable atmosphere to receive advanced, state-of-the-art dental care.”

For more information about Dr. Vereen’s services and to schedule an appointment, please visit DrVereenDental.com or call 803-642-5747 to become a patient.