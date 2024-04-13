COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education announced today the launch of a comprehensive South Carolina Transfer Outcomes Dashboard, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the agency to streamline and improve the transfer process for students across all sectors of higher education.

The development of the Transfer Outcomes Dashboard is the result of collaborative efforts going back to 2021 between the CHE, statewide institutional transfer experts, the John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education and the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. This led to the formation of a statewide Transfer Excellence Task Force, which released the South Carolina State Transfer and Articulation Action Plan in February 2023. The dashboard addresses recommendation two of the action plan.

“The Transfer Outcomes Dashboard represents an important advancement in our state’s collective work towards facilitating seamless transitions for students between institutions,” said Dr. Greg Little, Acting President and Executive Director of the CHE. “By providing stakeholders with comprehensive data and insights, it empowers institutions to identify areas for improvement and to implement strategies that enhance transfer pathways.”

The dashboard allows transfer outcome data to be viewed by county, program and other demographic characteristics. It is intended to promote transparency and data-driven decision-making and facilitate informed discussions and collaborations among institutions, policymakers and other key stakeholders.

The dashboard also supports South Carolina Proviso 117.135, which requires implementation of the transfer action plan recommendations by April 2024.