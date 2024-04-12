NEWBERRY — A relatively unknown (for now) road race in Greenwood attracted some serious competitors at the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Foundation’s 3rd Annual Spring Forward for Student Success 5K Run/Walk on March 23, 2024. Top overall male finisher Aaron King, 34, of Greenwood completed the 5K distance in an impressive 17:11.60, keeping an average pace of 5:32 per mile. Top overall female finisher Lacy Latham, 19, of North Augusta covered the distance in 24:06.97, with an average pace of 7:46 per mile. Fifty-four (54) runners and more than 40 walkers went the distance in near-perfect-though-damp conditions. As if on cue, the sun broke through the clouds during the awards ceremony.

The route, which loops around the college’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood, is a USA Track and Field-certified course. All proceeds support the PTC Foundation in providing student scholarships as well as assistance with purchasing books and supplies. Net proceeds from the event this year totaled $14,365.

“Whole families turned out to support a great cause and make memories to last a lifetime,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president for development with the PTC Foundation. “The fact that several elite runners thrilled those in attendance was a true bonus. We are extremely pleased with everyone’s participation, and I would like to especially recognize the many sponsors who contributed to the event’s success.”

Finish Line Sponsors were Prisma Health Laurens and GMK Associates, Inc. Warm-Up Sponsors included The Links at Stoney Point, Piersol State Farm Insurance, and Manley Garvin, LLC. Mile-Marker Sponsors were Ascend Cares, CC&M, Davis & Floyd, Inc., Eaton, First Citizens Bank, Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, Self Regional Healthcare, and Velux.

“Our amazing sponsors continually lend support to this and other Foundation events year after year to help ensure our students can succeed,” said Laura Dudley, development coordinator with the PTC Foundation. “We are so grateful for their generous sponsorship.”

To view all race results, visit www.ptc.edu/5k and click on the “Results” tab.