NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School will be hosting the second annual Taste of Newberry community event on Thursday, April 18.

The event will feature a number of artworks from students around different schools in Newberry and performances by the middle school’s band, chorus and much more.

A Taste of Newberry is free of charge and starts at 5:30 p.m. at 125 O’Neal Street, Newberry S.C.