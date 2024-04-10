NEWBERRY — The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) is mourning the loss of our chairman, Charles Baxley. A Kershaw County native, Baxley’s contributions to preserving our state’s Revolutionary-era history led to the creation of our Commission and numerous other initiatives including the South Carolina American Revolution Trust. Chairman Baxley was the editor and publisher of a respected online historical journal, Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution.

Outside of his extensive work as a historian, Baxley was a veteran attorney at Baxley, Wells and Benson, located in Lugoff, South Carolina, and served as a magistrate judge for the City of Camden, South Carolina and an adjunct professor of law. His dedication to serving others was evident through his years as a board member for community and educational organizations. Among many other awards and recognitions, Chairman Baxley was a recipient of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.

SC250 is committed to honoring Chairman Baxley’s vision by continuing the work he started in 2019, guiding the Commission through the pandemic and its formative years. “It was his extraordinary drive to commemorate South Carolina’s American Revolution history that brought us to this point,” said Molly Fortune, SC250 Executive Director. “Moving forward, we will incorporate his passion and celebrate his decades of work in our ongoing mission to promote South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution by educating, engaging and inspiring South Carolinians and visitors.”