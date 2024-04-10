NEWBERRY — Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys are bringing Cajun French music to the Newberry Opera House on Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m. This Grammy nominated band is led by Steve Riley, a widely acknowledged master of the Cajun accordion who has performed and recorded with Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, and many others. The group will provide a passionate performance full of traditional Cajun dance tunes, ballads, and Blues.

With roots originating back to their home of Mamou, Louisiana, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys was formed in 1988 by Steve Riley and David Greely. The band consists of a talented ensemble of musicians, including David Greely on fiddle and vocals, Philippe Billeaudeaux on bass, Sam Broussard on guitar and vocals, Steve Riley’s son, Burke Riley, on drums and vocals and Steve himself on accordion and vocals. Known for their rich Cajun heritage, the group has released over 10 albums showcasing their unique style. Their albums “Trace of Time” (1993) and “Bon Rêve” (2004) were both honored with Grammy nominations for Best Traditional Folk Album.